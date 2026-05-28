Fast-Track Court Frames Murder Charges Against Zubeen Garg’s Bandmates, Manager and Festival Organizer

A Guwahati court has actually charged 7 people in connection with the vocalist’s death, with trial procedures arranged to start on June 8

A fast lane court in Guwahati has actually framed charges versus 7 people in connection with the death of vocalist Zubeen Garg. 4 of them deal with murder charges, while others have actually been scheduled under areas connecting to extortion, unfaithful, damage of proof, and criminal breach of trust.

Amongst those charged for murder are celebration organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta (extortion, unfaithful, and proof tampering), supervisor Siddharth Sharma and manufacturer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (criminal breach of trust), and vocalist Amritprabha Mahanta (damage of proof). Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg has actually been charged with culpable murder not totaling up to murder, while 2 of Garg’s individual gatekeeper, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, face charges under different areas consisting of criminal breach of trust.

The court of district and sessions judge Sharmila Bhuyan framed charges under 10 areas of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after hearing arguments. Unique public district attorney Ziaul Kamar stated the trial in the event will start on June 8, 2026, according to NDTV

These advancements followed the Singapore Police Force (SPF) formally closed its examination in late March under the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. The SPF concluded that post-mortem findings, consisting of toxicology analysis, followed unintentional drowning.

Garg passed away on Sept. 19, causing across the country grieving and shock, and the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) led a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the respected artist’s death in September itself, submitting a chargesheet covering 1,200 pages in December.