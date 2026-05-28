Jasmine Sandlas’ The Dream Girl India Tour To Kick Off in July

The Punjabi music hitmaker carry out in 4 cities– Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh

Fresh off the success of numerous hits from the Dhurandhar motion pictures, Punjabi artist Jasmine Sandlas will carry out arena programs in 4 cities beginning July 11 as part of The Dream Girl India Tour.

Sandlas– the powerhouse voice with hits like the title track to Dhurandhar“Shararat,” “Aari Aari” from Dhurandhar: The Revenge and more– will carry out in Delhi NCR on July 11, followed by a program in Mumbai at Dome SVP Stadium on July 18, in Bengaluru on July 25 and end in Chandigarh on Aug. 29, 2026.

With the trip produced specifically by live occasion business Team Innovation, Sandlas strikes the roadway following a Australia trip to carry out at 10,000-capacity places in India in July and August.

Sandlas states in a declaration, “This trip isn’t almost playing larger places; it’s about developing an area where my music and the audience turn into one pulse. My journey has actually constantly been unfiltered and deeply connected to individuals who listen to me. With The Dream Girl trip, we are taking down the walls and developing an arena experience that feels extremely intimate yet definitely explosive. I’m bringing my rawest energy, and I anticipate India to bring theirs.”

A news release includes, “The trip’s name acts as a deeply individual tribute to her journey, tracing her course from a young lyricist to an international heavyweight, devoted totally to the fanbase that sustained that trajectory.”

Group Innovation creator Mohit Bijani includes his declaration, “We are enjoyed bring Jasmine Sandlas’s amazing vision to life on her really initially main arena trip. Our objective is to craft a first-rate production that matches her unrivaled energy, providing Indian fans a memorable live music experience that sets a brand-new criteria for arena programs in the nation.”

Tickets are now offered on BookMyShow, with costs going upwards of 1,499 (early riser) all the method to 2.36 lakhs for a VVIP table for 10 individuals.