Lee Jong-suk Eyes New Drama After ‘The Remarried Empress’ and ‘Iseop’s Romance’

From a dream prince to a disgraced celeb captured in a drug scandal, here are Lee Jong-suk’s extremely prepared for approaching tasks.

Lee Jong-suk has actually been provided a starring function in the upcoming secret thriller, ParadiseAnticipated to launch in 2027, the series will check out the dark underbelly of drug distributes and the criminal offenses surrounding them.

He has actually apparently been provided the function of Kang Jin-hyuk, a super star whose attractive life totally breaks down when he gets captured up in a substantial drug scandal. As the case heightens, he bonds with a press reporter and a police who are attempting their finest to get to the bottom of the tricks and concealed realities underneath the scandal.

Paradise will bring director Oh Choong-hwan and Lee Jong-suk back together once again, following their hits While You Were Sleeping (2017) and Huge Mouth (2022 ). Oh’s filmography likewise boasts timeless K-dramas, consisting of My Love from the Star (2013– 2014), which he co-directed with Jang Tae-yoo, The Doctors (2016 ), Hotel del Luna (2019 ), and more current hits like Start-Up (2020) and Castaway Diva (2023 ).

If Lee Jong-suk handles the function, Paradise would contribute to a strong slate of upcoming programs. He’s currently starring in the popular webtoon-based historic dream, among the most extremely prepared for K-dramas of this year, The Remarried Empressarranged to premiere later on this year. In this live-action adjustment, Lee plays Prince Heinrey, the lovely, caring, and increasingly protective beneficiary to the Western Kingdom who harbors a wonderful capability to become a bird. He winds up succumbing to Empress Navier, played by Shin Min-a, supporting her through an unpleasant, outrageous divorce from her spouse, the unfaithful Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), and assisting her raise herself to rule right by his side.

Lee Jong-suk is likewise at the same time dealing with another webtoon-based romantic funny, Iseop’s Romancewhich is tentatively slated for release next year. The work environment drama is being recorded together with another series, A Casual Liestarring Lee Joon-hyuk, with both programs set within the very same imaginary universe. In Iseop’s RomanceLee plays Tae I-seop, a third-generation chaebol successor who might be a service prodigy, however is entirely helpless when it concerns like, and even worse at handling his previous rival-turned-secretary, who continuously drives him insane.

These fresh brand-new functions follow Lee Jong-suk’s current legal slice-of-life series Law and the City (2025) co-starring Mun Ka-Young. The program avoids the typical courtroom theatrics for a more sensible lens on the workplace lives and peaceful battles of 5 associate attorneys in Seoul. In the program, Lee represents Ahn Ju-hyeong, a veteran attorney understood for being negative and extremely sincere.