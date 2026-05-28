Infinix Hot 70 unboxing and hands-on

Infinix’s trendy Hot 70 series simply started its international journey, and we’ve got the inaugural gadget, the Hot 70, in the workplace and excited for an unboxing.

The Infinix Hot 70 ships with a good case with a color-matching frame bumper, a 45W battery charger with a USB-A plug, USB-C earbuds, and the phone itself.

Ours is the Thermo Orange color, however there’s likewise Green Texture, Quiet Violet, Dive Blue, Silver Dancer, and Night Pulse. The orange design has a cool technique up its sleeve heat-reactive rear panel -it gets darker when it’s cold, and brighter when it’s hot. More on that in a 2nd.

< img alt ="A nice case, and a 45W charger" width="326" height="217" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/infinix-hot-70-unboxing/-326/gsmarena_003.jpg">



A great case, and a 45W battery charger

Infinix’s Hot phones generally impress with thin and light bodies, and the 70 follows that pattern. It determines 7.5 mm and weighs simply under 200g. Remarkably, it has an additional personalized button on the side and a 6,000 mAh battery inside.

The buttons have exceptional tactility and press securely. The additional button sticks out with its orange color and textured surface area.

The Hot 70 feels really slim and improved in the hands. The almost flush electronic camera system is likewise rejuvenating in a world filled with bulging cam islands.

We attempted to encourage the Thermo Orange Hot 70 to provide us a color-changing program, however it wasn’t in the state of mind. In the shots listed below, the phone left wing was cooled in the freezer for 5 minutes, while the phone on the right was left on a sun-soaked surface area( in 27 ° C/80.6 ° F weather condition)for 20 minutes. We can nearly see a distinction, however it’s beyond subtle.

< img alt ="The phone's case when cold (left), and warm (right), spot a difference?" width ="326" height ="217" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/infinix-hot-70-unboxing/-326/gsmarena_009.jpg">



The phone’s case when cold (left), and warm (best), area a distinction?

The 6.78-inch IPS LCD in advance gets decently brilliant and is fluid at 120Hz. The 720p resolution is extended really thin on the almost 7-inch canvas. You can see some graininess in little information like text. Some guaranteed corner-cutting here. That’s to be anticipated when you’re competing for a more budget friendly price. Mentioning, we’re still in the dark regarding just how much the Hot 70 will cost, unfortunately. Anticipate a competitive cost.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/infinix-hot-70-unboxing/-1200w5/gsmarena_006.jpg" alt ="Infinix Hot 70 unboxing">