RedMagic 11S Pro in for evaluation

This is the RedMagic 11S Pro, and it looks similar to its predecessor. That’s no bad thing, RedMagic video gaming phones have their own design – no bumps, no cam islands, simply flush surface areas, flat sides, excellent workmanship.

The phone is available in 2 configs – 12/256GB and 16/512GB – and 2 guises – Nightfreeze and Subzero (a silver). Ours is the black (Nightfreeze) one. You get an 80W battery charger, a USB cable television, and a good soft-touch case that’s slimmer than your typical silicone affair.

The RedMagic 11S Pro is fresh on the worldwide market and it’s somewhat various to its Chinese equivalents-for beginners, it’s simply one phone. In China, you get 2 -the 11S Pro and the 11S Pro +. Depending upon the design, you either get a larger 8,000 mAh battery or the exact same 7,500 mAh, however with faster 120W cable television charging.

Internationally, you’re getting a 7,500 mAh battery with 80W charging – wired and cordless.

You get all the appropriate video gaming bits on the RedMagic 11S Pro -a fan with RGB lighting, liquid cooling, shoulder sets off, a light-up RedMagic logo design, while on the within, a larger vapor chamber, and a RedCore R4 video gaming chip.

The shoulder activates likewise illuminate. It’s a good touch, not exaggerated. It likewise fits well with the RedMagic 11S Pro’s appearance and ambiance.

Active cooling fan, shoulder activates

The liquid cooling is cool, however it’s not precisely like something you ‘d discover on a huge, correct video gaming computer system. There, you get a water-cooling loop that distributes through tubes. On the 11S Pro, the AquaCore system most likely makes more of a distinction to the battery thermals than to the SoC.

The most significant cooling result is still down to the big vapor chamber and the active cooling fan.

The liquid cooling visual is absolutely extremely cool, and the innovation behind it is ingenious.

The RedMagic 11S Pro loads an under-display selfie cam that’s almost difficult to find in typical daily usage.

It’s most likely the exact same system from the RedMagic 11 Pro, which was great, however far from routine, noticeable selfie executions.

The RedMagic 11S Pro feels blocky and weighty in the hand. It’s a thick-feeling piece, thanks to the frame’s 9mm size. The all-flat style is good – absolutely nothing protrudes and stands out, it’s rejuvenating.

The matte frame does not quickly spot, which isn’t something we can state about the phone’s glass back. It quickly reveals finger prints and continuously requires cleaning.

Here’s a convenient take a look at the RedMagic 11S Pro in hand, over at TikTok.

ZTE nubia RedMagic 11 Pro 5G INT

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