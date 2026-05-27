Livguard Hosts Punjab Kings Meet & Greet in Lucknow, Launches Lithium XOne Universal Battery

The Lucknow event brought Punjab Kings players, Livguard leaders and channel partners together for an interactive afternoon, while marking the launch of a lithium battery designed to work with any inverter.

Livguard, a leading name in energy storage solutions, hosted an exclusive Meet & Greet with Punjab Kings players in Lucknow as part of its ongoing partnership with the franchise for IPL 2026. The event was held on May 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza Lucknow, bringing cricket, consumer engagement and product innovation together in one high-energy afternoon.

The engagement, themed ‘All Rounders Ki Power’, brought together up to 200 Livguard leaders, distributors, channel partners, business associates and key stakeholders for an interactive session with Punjab Kings players. The event featured Punjab Kings stars including Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur and Lockie Ferguson who spent time engaging with attendees through curated interactions, fan-focused activities and informal moments with Livguard’s extended partner network.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of Livguard’s Lithium XOne Universal Battery, a next-generation lithium battery solution designed to work with any inverter, without the need for a lithium-specific inverter. The product brings the benefits of lithium technology to a wider set of consumers, offering faster charging, longer life, Smart BMS-enabled safety and performance, and remote monitoring capabilities for greater convenience and control.

With the launch of Lithium XOne Universal Battery, Livguard aims to make advanced energy storage solutions more accessible, efficient and future-ready for Indian homes and businesses. By introducing a lithium battery that can integrate with existing inverter systems, the brand is simplifying the adoption of lithium technology while helping consumers upgrade to smarter, faster-charging and longer-lasting power backup solutions.

The Meet & Greet also created an opportunity for Livguard’s channel partners and distributors to connect closely with the players and experience the excitement of the IPL partnership beyond the stadium. The players joined attendees for a series of fun interactions, making the event a memorable experience for partners and guests alike.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Yash Malhotra, Head of Digital Business at Livguard, said, “The Lucknow Meet & Greet was a strong celebration of our partnership with Punjab Kings and the theme, ‘All Rounders Ki Power’. It brought together the energy of the team, the strength of our channel partners and Livguard’s focus on smarter energy solutions. The launch of Lithium XOne Universal Battery made the event even more meaningful, as we continue to build future-ready products that are easier to adopt and better suited to modern Indian homes and all rounders!”

Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer, Punjab Kings said “We are delighted to collaborate with Livguard for this special meet & greet in Lucknow, bringing our players closer to fans in a city that continues to show immense passion for the game. Partnerships like these go beyond cricket—they create meaningful connections and memorable experiences for our supporters. The launch of the Lithium XOne Universal Battery reflects Livguard’s commitment to innovation and performance, values that strongly resonate with Punjab Kings. We look forward to building on this association and delivering greater engagement both on and off the field.”

The event was attended by senior members of the Livguard leadership team, along with the company’s sales leadership, channel partners, distributors, media representatives and key stakeholders.

Livguard’s association with Punjab Kings as the Exclusive Power Partner for IPL 2026 includes fan engagement initiatives, player-led interactions, digital campaigns and on-ground activations through the season.