Vocalist Abhijeet Bhattacharya has actually responded highly to the recreated variation of the renowned track ‘Chunnari Chunnari’which has actually been consisted of in the album of the upcoming romantic funny Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiInitially included in David Dhawan’s 1999 performer Biwi No. 1the tune starred Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen and went on to turn into one of the most popular dance tracks of its time.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya knocks the Varun Dhawan variation of’Chunnari Chunnari’; states he”can not be Salman Khan”

The recreated variation now includes Varun Dhawan together with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Remarkably, both movies have actually been directed by David Dhawan, with the title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai itself motivated by another pop music from Biwi No. 1

Amidst combined responses from fans over the remix, Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared his viewpoint throughout a discussion with ANI and made it clear that he chooses the initial variation including Salman Khan. Discussing the tune’s appeal and Salman’s existence in it, the vocalist stated, “Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka most significant tune tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada struck hai’Chunnari. Uss waqt ek increasing star tha, not a super star (this tune was among the most significant tunes of Salman Khan’s profession. Because its release, it has actually continued to stay popular and trending. It has actually stayed to be his most significant bit. At that point, Salman was still an increasing star and not yet a super star)

Abhijeet even more took a dig at Varun Dhawan while comparing the 2 stars. “The star has actually just done pre-owned movies, specifically when his daddy directed the initial movies. He likewise utilizes the very same tunes that were when a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahin restriction sakta (Varun Dhawan can not be a Salman Khan with this tune). There is a huge distinction in between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan,” he stated.

The vocalist likewise revealed frustration over the treatment of the recreated variation. “When I heard the tune, I believed it was a bhajan. ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ was initially a romantic track, and they have actually now turned it into a bhajan,” he mentioned.

He concluded by including, “If they had actually approached me for the remake, I would still reconsider before doing it. My initial variation had a great deal of acting. I am extremely pleased that I didn’t do the tune since it would have been deteriorated. The method we did it in the initial variation, Varun could not have actually done it the exact same way. He played it safe.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to launch on June 5.

Check out: Varun Dhawan calls David Dhawan “the most effective director” he has actually dealt with at PVR INOX Film Festival launch

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Tags: Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Album, Biwi No. 1, Bollywood, Chunnari Chunnari, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Music, News, Salman Khan, Singer, Song, Varun Dhawan

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