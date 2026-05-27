Dhurandharthe 2025 spy action thriller from Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will have its world tv best on Saturday, 30 May at 7 PM, airing concurrently on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and Colors Cineplex.

Dhurandhar to have its world tv best on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and Colors Cineplex

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian undercover representative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political underworld as part of a decade-long intelligence operation. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun.

Director Aditya Dhar stated, “We are truly humbled by the immense love audiences have shown Dhurandhar and the incredible response the franchise continues to receive. It means the world to us to now bring the film into homes across the country with its TV premiere on 30th May at 7 PM on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex.”

A JioStar representative stated, “Some films transcend entertainment and become cultural events and Dhurandhar is one such phenomenon. By bringing the film simultaneously across Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex, we are turning the premiere into a nationwide viewing event for families to experience together.”

Dhurandhar is composed, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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More Pages: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection, Dhurandhar Movie Review

Tags: Aditya Dhar, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, B62 Studios, Colors Cineplex, Dhurandhar, Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, News, R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Star Gold, Star Gold 2, Television, TELEVISION

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