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Home Books Mango Pachcha charts a regular guy’s increase to the top

Mango Pachcha charts a regular guy’s increase to the top

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Leslie Atkins
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Sanchith in Viveka’s Mango Pachcha

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26 May 2026, 4:41 pm

Mango Pachcha marks the acting launching of star Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchith, and the makers revealed the teaser of the movie, which is set to strike screens on June 5. Embed in Mysuru, the movie will chronicle the change of a regular child into an effective figure.

The life of Prashantha, played by Sanchith, fondly called Pachcha by his pals, takes a significant turn as he browses difficulty and social pressures, ultimately ending up being ‘Mango Pachcha’.

The trailer recommends a story of goal and durability, following a middle-class youth who imagines developing an empire in spite of the chances stacked versus him. His aspirations, individuals who stand in his method and the fights he selects to eliminate appear to form the psychological and significant foundation of the movie.

Sanchith’s voice as Pachcha, motivated by Sudeep’s unique design, sets the state of mind efficiently as the movie keeps its rooted identity while constructing interest around its protagonist and world.

The visuals indicate a full-fledged industrial performer loaded with action, household belief, love and humour. Together with Sanchith, the trailer brings numerous essential characters into the spotlight. While Ugram Manju plays the lead character’s daddy, Kajal Kunder is the female lead, and Mayur Patel is handling the villain’s function.

Produced by Priya Sudeep, together with Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, the movie likewise has Sudeep’s child, Sanvi, singing a tune in the movie. Directed by Viveka, Mango Pachcha has music by Charan Raj, and will be dispersed by KRG Studios.

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