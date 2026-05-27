Upendra’s nephew Niranjan Sudhindra engaged to Dr Sanjana B Raj

From L to R: Upendra, Dr Sanjana B Raj, Niranjan Sudhindra, and Priyanka Upendra Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-05-26T16:39:28.880Z" title ="2026-05-26 16:39"> 26 May 2026, 4:39 pm Events remain in full speed in the household of Upendra as star Niranjan Sudhindra has actually formally gone into a brand-new chapter in life. The star, child of Upendra’s senior sibling Sudhindra Kumar and Veena, got engaged to Dr Sanjana B Raj at a personal resort in Bengaluru on May 25. The stylish event, gone to by close member of the family and good friends, saw the couple exchange rings in the middle of much heat and celebration. Including star worth to the celebration was Upendra, who participated in together with spouse Priyanka Upendra, child Aishwarya and child Ayush, making it an unforgettable household event.

Images from the engagement have actually rapidly discovered their method throughout social networks, with fans and well-wishers flooding the couple with congratulatory messages.

Niranjan, who entered movie theater under the assistance of his uncle Upendra, has actually progressively constructed his location in Kannada. After looking like a kid star in Ballari Nagahe made his lead launching with 2nd Half together with Priyanka Upendra and has actually because included in movies like Namma Hudugaru and multilingual Seetha Payana made in Telugu and Kannada.