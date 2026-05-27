Samsung broadens One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series to India as 2nd beta upgrade present in other nations

Samsung revealed the Android 17-based One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series about a number of weeks earlier, with South Korea being the very first nation to get the One UI 9 beta upgrade, followed by the UK, Germany, and some other European nations. Now, Samsung has actually broadened the One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 lineup to India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G

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The One UI 9 beta upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 +, and Galaxy S26 Ultra launched in India has firmware variation S94xBXXU2ZZEQ and features the June 5, 2026, Android security spot. The upgrade needs a download of over 3.7 GB.

In addition to broadening the One UI 9 beta program to India, Samsung has actually launched the One UI 9 Beta 2 upgrade for the Galaxy S26 series in the UK and South Korea, with other areas anticipated to get it in the coming days.

The 2nd One UI 9 beta presenting in the UK for the Galaxy S26 Ultra likewise features the June 5, 2026, Android security spot and weighs about 1.6 GB.

The upgrade’s changelog points out 6 bugs that have actually been repaired. They are:

GPUWatch disturbance popup problem repaired

Enhanced the non-functioning problem in the regular app

Enhanced status bar show mistake

Repaired a mistake where the lock screen clock font style does not alter with LockStar set up

Enhanced hold-up concern when erasing messages wholesale

Enhanced problem where the lock screen clock slowly moves down

Improved Game Booster entry point setting mistake

If you are registered in the One UI 9 beta program and have not gotten the very first or 2nd One UI 9 beta upgrade on your Galaxy S26 series mobile phone yet, you can look for it by hand by heading to your phone’s Settings > Software application upgrade menu.

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G

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Samsung Galaxy S26 + 5G

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