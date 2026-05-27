Samsung supposedly required to raise costs due to ever-rising RAM expense

Up previously, most smartphone makers, Apple and Samsung consisted of, had the ability to take in the memory chip rate shock through optimizations and cutting expenses in other places. This may not be possible for Samsung going forward.

According to a report from Greece, Samsung is preparing to raise costs on a few of its phones in Europe beginning in June. The Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 price are anticipated to leap by around EUR100.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.

256GB 12GB RAM EUR 1,389.90 ₤ 1,364.00 512GB 12GB RAM EUR 1,275.00 ₤ 949.00< img alt="Deal" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-uk1.png">

Program all rates

It’s uncertain whether the rate walking will impact just the base designs, however it’s simple to presume that the higher-tier storage choices will see likewise see some sort of cost bump.

It’s likewise safe to presume that Samsung will not be the only one moving the greater expense of RAM costs to its customers. Experts have actually cautioned us about a boost in rates in the 2nd half of this year due to a memory scarcity, so buckle up.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.

256GB 12GB RAM EUR 889.85 ₤ 560.50 512GB 12GB RAM EUR 725.05 ₤ 979.00

Program all rates

Source