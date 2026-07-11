IShowSpeed Offers to Play for India to Help Them Reach 2030 FIFA World Cup

IShowSpeed has actually been enjoying himself this World Cup, a lot so that he believes he’s prepared to wear to assist one group get approved for a future competition. While livestreaming Friday’s (July 10) quarterfinal in between Spain and Belgium, the popular banner jokingly offered to represent India’s nationwide soccer group in an effort to assist the nation get approved for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Speed, who has actually ended up being a familiar face throughout the 2026 competition by going to matches, appearing along with broadcasters, and conference gamers and celebs, was talking about the competitors when audiences raised India in the chat.

“India do need some help. I’ll play for India. I’ll help y’all make it to the next World Cup,” Speed stated on stream. “Hey India, if y’all want to make it to the next World Cup, Speed’s right here.” The minute drew laughs from fellow material developer KSI, who, viewing the match together with him, asked Speed which position he prepared to play if India in fact called. “I’ll play winger. Winger, striker or midfield,” Speed responded. KSI joked that it seemed like Speed wished to play every position on the field, triggering the banner to narrow it down. “I feel like I’m the position right under the striker,” Speed stated. “I feel like I’m an attacking midfielder.” The banner has actually accepted the sport recently, often publishing training videos, taking part in exhibit matches, and circumnavigating the world to go to significant global competitions. His enthusiasm for soccer has actually turned into one of the specifying styles of his material, particularly throughout the 2026 World Cup. India has actually long had a hard time to reach soccer’s most significant phase in spite of being the world’s most populated nation. The country has actually never ever appeared in a FIFA World Cup, with facilities, gamer advancement, and the sport’s appeal relative to cricket frequently pointed out as significant barriers.

While Speed’s deal was made in jest, it would not be possible under FIFA eligibility guidelines. Gamers normally need to hold citizenship and fulfill particular citizenship requirements before representing a nation’s nationwide group.