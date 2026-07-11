191 bulk waste generators register on central portal, RMC extends deadline by one week

Ranchi: A total of 191 bulk waste generators (BWGs) out of around 400 identified by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) have successfully registered on the central Solid Waste Management (SWM) portal.The surge in enrolments follows an RMC directive earlier this month mandating compulsory registration within a seven-day window, a deadline that concludes on Friday. To evaluate the initiative, additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Kumar chaired a review meeting with BWG representatives on Friday.Talking to TOI, Kumar said, “The response has been encouraging. A one-week extension has been given for the remaining BWGs to comply, after which another review will be conducted.”Addressing concerns from certain properties claiming they do not meet the criteria, Kumar informed that a committee has been formed to evaluate these objections before a final decision is reached. He warned that the SWM rules 2026 contain strict provisions to penalise non-compliant establishments.Under the SWM Rules 2026, a BWG is defined as any establishment generating 100 kilograms or more of waste daily, or consuming 40,000 litres of water per day, or occupying a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more.

Based on these benchmarks, over 400 properties across the capital, including residential apartments, hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and hospitals, have been identified.The rules also mandate a four-bin system for garbage segregation. This includes blue bins for dry waste, green for wet, red for sanitary products and black for hazardous items like expired medicines.Officials informed that while commercial complexes are steadily transitioning, residential societies remain largely reliant on the traditional two-bin system.Kumar said, “Any transition takes time. Once BWGs successfully adopt the protocol, the 4-bin system will be expanded to individual households. We will conduct meetings with resident welfare associations to implement the system.”To accommodate this transition, RMC is upgrading its fleet of over 300 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles. Currently equipped with twin compartments, these vans are being retrofitted with two additional sections to ensure that four-part segregation remains intact from collection to final disposal.