Ahead of Manipur polls, Congress expands state leadership team

Guwahati: What is seen as Congress party’s preparation for next year’s assembly election in Manipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed eight additional General Secretaries and 25 Secretaries for the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a statement, said that the Congress President has approved the proposal to appoint eight additional General Secretaries and 25 Secretaries to the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

Among the new appointees are two women leaders – G. Thiampunia, who has been appointed as an additional General Secretary, and Cosmic Jajo, who has been named a secretary of the state unit.

Venugopal, in an earlier post on his X handle, said that during the meeting with the Manipur leaders in New Delhi, detailed discussions were held on the party’s strategy and organisational preparedness for the Assembly elections scheduled for early 2027.

“Since 2023, the state has been engulfed in a civil war sparked by the BJP’s politics of hatred. The people of Manipur know that the only way to restore peace is to oust the BJP. For this, they gave a clear indication in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by electing Congress MPs from both parliamentary constituencies with thumping margins,” the AICC General Secretary had said.

He further claimed that the people of Manipur are eagerly awaiting the Assembly elections to remove what he termed the “divisive and dangerous BJP”, which, according to him, has destroyed the state, and to bring back “a government that heals, listens and builds bridges.”

AICC in-charge for Manipur, Saptagiri Ulaka, was also present at the meeting with the state leaders.

Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh stated in X, “It is time to open our eyes. The Government has chosen to remain asleep while Manipur continues to suffer. Every passing day brings fresh incidents, growing insecurity, and deepening uncertainty about our future. Instead of restoring normalcy and rebuilding public confidence, the Government appears indifferent to the pain and concerns of the people.”

He further said: “Our youth are growing increasingly frustrated. Unemployment is rising, opportunities are shrinking, and many are losing hope for the future. A generation that should be building Manipur is being forced to struggle for survival. A government that fails to ensure peace, security and livelihoods loses the trust of its people. Manipur deserves better. The people deserve answers, accountability and decisive action. How long must the people wait? How many more lives and dreams must be sacrificed before the Government finally wakes up?” the Congress leader said.