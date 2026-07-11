‘It all came rushing back’: Actor Madhavan says this Oscar-winning song from Dirty Dancing brought back his teenage memories

R Madhavan, who was last seen in Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh keeps his fans engaged with quirky socal media updates. Beyond the silver screen, the actor often posts heartwarming human stories, playful animal vidoes, personal anecdotes and inspiring messages, much to the delight of his admirers. This time was no exception. Madhavan recently re-shared a video on his Instagram Stories, revealing how a timeless song from the late 1980s prompted him to reminisce about his adolescence. Madhavan’s confession proved that he is an old-school by heart.

All about the iconic Dirty Dancing song



The song in discussion is from the iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing, titled I’ve Had the Time of My Life. The film, directed by Emile Ardolino, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the lead, became one of the most enduring cultural phenomena in cinematic history. Beyond the exceptional performances and powerfully emotional storyline, the romantic dance drama was celebrated for its soulful songs, out of which I’ve Had the Time of My Life stood out for its infectious energy, soaring vocals, and unforgettable climax choreography.

The track, sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, unfolds in a poignant moment in the film when Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) put their differences aside and perform one of the most unforgettable dance scenes in the history of cinema, ending with the famous lift that has inspired generations. I’ve Had the Time of My Life released specifically for Dirty Dancing, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

R Madhavan’s song appreciation and upcoming projects



Now, R Madhavan has dropped a video featuring a live performance of the track by the legendary Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes during their appearance on Larry’s Country Diner, a popular American TV show that ran from 2009 until 2022. Madhavan’s side note seemed like a confession which read, ‘It all came rushing back. Pure nostalgia, all my adolescence in 1 song.’ The text layout in the original video, ‘How can I enjoy new music when my taste is stuck in the past? I miss that era’ appeared to be a nod to Madhavan’s love for timeless classics.

Workwise, R Madhavan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film GDN on July 17. The movie, helmed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and co-written by Madhavan himself, is a biographical drama that tells the story of legendary engineer and philanthropist Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, popularly known as the ‘Edison of India.’ GDN, produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Madhavan’s Tricolour Films, also stars Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Vinay Rai, Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in key roles.