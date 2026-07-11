iPhone Ultra battery capability leakages

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, among Apple’s typical battery providers simply had a set of batteries licensed together, which suggests they are meant for a collapsible smart device (considering that these have actually divided batteries due to the type aspect).

The batteries in concern have actually a ranked capability of 1,921 mAh and 2,962 mAh, respectively, offering us a grand overall of 4,883 mAh. This is ranked capability, which implies the normal marketed capability will be 5,000 mAh. That’s most likely what the iPhone Ultra will boast.

< img width ="1200" height ="700" alt ="iPhone Ultra speculative render" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/iphone-ultra-battery-capacity/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

iPhone Ultra speculative render

Surprisingly, it’s on par with the reported battery capability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, despite the fact that has a various element ratio (it remains in truth the follower to the Galaxy Z Fold7 from in 2015). Samsung’s direct iPhone Ultra rival is the Galaxy Z Fold8, which is reported to have a 4,800 mAh battery.

The iPhone Ultra is anticipated to be revealed in September together with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Regardless of some previous reports declaring it would be postponed, the current reports all recommend it will show up as set up.

Source (in Chinese)|Image source