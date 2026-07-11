Mojtaba Khamenei promises to avenge dad’s killing

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday swore to avenge the death of his daddy Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes previously in the year, explaining it as the obligation of the country. He likewise applauded the huge turnout at the late leader’s funeral service as “historic” and “enemy-breaking”

In a message provided on the celebration of the funeral service and burial of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei stated that those accountable for the killing would not get away justice.

“We pledge to avenge your pure blood and that of all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and dishonourable murderers. This revenge is the will of our nation and must be carried out without fail,” he stated.

He even more asserted that those accountable “will take with them to their graves the wish for a peaceful death in bed”including that the pursuit of vengeance did not depend upon any single person or authorities.

“They should know that this matter does not depend on the existence of me or other officials. Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished, and soon every free person around the world will fulfil a part of this divine mission,” he included.

Khamenei likewise revealed appreciation for what he referred to as the extraordinary public involvement in the six-day funeral service events throughout Iran and Iraq.

“On this occasion, I would like to sincerely appreciate the presence of tens of millions of people in the cities and villages of Iran and Iraq, especially Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, which is astonishing, enemy-breaking, and historic,” he stated.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was put to rest at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad late Thursday night as countless advocates collected to pay their last goodbyes to the killed leader.

The last burial occurred at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his casket was brought around the holy shrine as part of the funeral rites.

The funeral prayers were led by his oldest child, Mostafa Khamenei, who carried out the routine prayers over the body.

Describing spiritual importance related to Imam Hosayn, Mojtaba Khamenei, in his message, stated that the Iranian country had actually long made sacrifices in his cause and stayed dedicated to that tradition.

“Our nation is the bloodthirsty one for Hosayn. This great nation sacrificed its children for many years in the cause of Hosayn and in the war against the enemies of Hosayn and the Hosayni cause. And now it is the bloodthirsty one for him and the Hosayni people of the time,” he stated.

Commemorating the late supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to continue his predecessor’s course.

“Now that we bid farewell to your body with tearful eyes and broken hearts, we pledge with you to uphold your school and to walk the straight path you have drawn with perseverance and not be afraid of difficulties on this path, and like you, to take heart in the good news and promises of God,” he stated.

In the concluding part of his message, Mojtaba Khamenei provided prayers for the departed leader and those eliminated along with him in the US-Israeli strikes, explaining them as martyrs who had actually achieved magnificent honour.

“O martyr father of the nation, may you be blessed with the nectar of martyrdom that you have been longing for all your life… And you, his oppressed companions, who were unexpectedly attacked by the enemy and martyred, are blessed to be the guests of that Master… his safe neighbourhood has become your home,” he stated.

Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 previously this year, setting off an extensive dispute throughout the West Asia area. Following his death, Mojtaba Khamenei was selected as the brand-new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

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