Redmi 17 to debut quickly with a 7,000 mAh battery

Redmi just recently validated that it will bring the Redmi Turbo 5 to India. Now, a brand-new report declares that the business is likewise preparing to release a brand-new Redmi 17 5G smart device along with it.

According to the report, both phones are anticipated to debut in India on June 18. The Redmi 17 is tipped to show up as an entry-level 5G offering.

< img width ="1200" height ="802" alt ="Redmi 15" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/redmi-17-5g-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Redmi 15

The handset might be powered by a Snapdragon 4-series chipset and load a battery with a capability surpassing 7,000 mAh. It is likewise stated to include an LCD show with a high refresh rate.

The report even more declares that the Redmi 17 5G will sport a 50MP main rear video camera and an 8MP front-facing cam. It is anticipated to run Android 16-based HyperOS out of package.

Redmi’s Turbo 5 made its launching in China in January with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a 50MP primary rear cam, and a 7,560 mAh battery.

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