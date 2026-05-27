25.3 C
London
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Redmi 17 to debut quickly with a 7,000 mAh battery

Redmi 17 to debut quickly with a 7,000 mAh battery

By
Editor
-
0
117

Redmi just recently validated that it will bring the Redmi Turbo 5 to India. Now, a brand-new report declares that the business is likewise preparing to release a brand-new Redmi 17 5G smart device along with it.

According to the report, both phones are anticipated to debut in India on June 18. The Redmi 17 is tipped to show up as an entry-level 5G offering.

< img width ="1200" height ="802" alt ="Redmi 15" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/redmi-17-5g-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">
Redmi 15

The handset might be powered by a Snapdragon 4-series chipset and load a battery with a capability surpassing 7,000 mAh. It is likewise stated to include an LCD show with a high refresh rate.

The report even more declares that the Redmi 17 5G will sport a 50MP main rear video camera and an 8MP front-facing cam. It is anticipated to run Android 16-based HyperOS out of package.

Redmi’s Turbo 5 made its launching in China in January with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a 50MP primary rear cam, and a 7,560 mAh battery.

Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Samsung broadens One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series to India as 2nd beta upgrade present in other nations

Business 0
Samsung revealed the Android 17-based One UI 9...

Samsung supposedly required to raise costs due to ever-rising RAM expense

Business 0
Up previously, most smartphone makers, Apple and Samsung...

The Ferrari Luce will have Samsung OLED shows with holes and stacked style

Business 0
As you've most likely currently heard, the brand-new...

Popular

Samsung broadens One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S26 series to India as 2nd beta upgrade present in other nations

Business 0
Samsung revealed the Android 17-based One UI 9...

Samsung supposedly required to raise costs due to ever-rising RAM expense

Business 0
Up previously, most smartphone makers, Apple and Samsung...

The Ferrari Luce will have Samsung OLED shows with holes and stacked style

Business 0
As you've most likely currently heard, the brand-new...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here