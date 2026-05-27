The Ferrari Luce will have Samsung OLED shows with holes and stacked style

As you’ve most likely currently heard, the brand-new Ferrari Luce was developed by Sir Jony Ive, who established LoveFrom after leaving Apple. He created the automobile inside and out and the interior of the vehicle will include a number of Samsung-made OLED display screens.

In overall, the Luce has 3 digital screen zones and Samsung Display will provide 4 panel sizes: 12.9″, 12″, 10.1″ and 6.3″. And the setup is sort of insane, though not as insane as the automobile’s EUR550,000 cost.

The Ferrari Luce will include a number of Samsung-made display screens

The binnacle– this is the instrument cluster in front of the chauffeur– will have a physical needle poking through the screen thanks to Samsung’s exclusive HIAA Tech( Hole In Active Area).

Yes, Samsung has lots of experience with punching holes through smart device screens– however a normal mobile phone selfie electronic camera is no bigger than 5mm in size. On the other hand, the binnacle in the Ferrari Luce will have a hole that is around 20 times bigger.

The Ferrari Luce binnacle will utilize two-layer screen with physical hands

This instrument cluster will be developed from 2 OLED panels– a 12 “panel on the bottom and a 12.9” panel on top. The lower panel will draw background things (e.g. gauge indexes), while the leading screen will have 3 circular cutouts. The stacked style in addition to the physical hands develop a 3 dimensional display screen rather of the 2D glass look that many cars and trucks have nowadays.

The main control board will utilize a 10.1″ OLED panel and will have configurable functions like a clock, stop-watch and compass. This panel will likewise utilize HIAA tech and will have 3 physical hands poking through it (like the hour, minute and pre-owneds on a clock).

The main control board will utilize a 10.1″ OLED screen with physical clock hands

The 6.3″panels will be utilized in the back to provide rear travelers environment controls, a readout with driving characteristics and more.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" alt ="The 6.3” display for the rear passengers" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/ferrari-luce-samsung-displays/inline/-1200/gsmarena_003.jpg">

The 6.3 “screen for the rear guests

“Samsung Display had the ability to completely support the Ferrari Luce’s style approach of smooth software application and hardware combination. The brand new display screen system carried out in the Ferrari Luce provides an unmatched cockpit experience, where Ferrari’s heritage and future-oriented innovation exist together in consistency,” stated Ernesto Lasalandra, Ferrari Chief Research & & Development Officer.

Have a look at the statement news for a take a look at the outside.