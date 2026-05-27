The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may have a 5G-less variation

A number of months earlier, we heard that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will have a brand-new chipset– apparently, it will utilize the Snapdragon Wear Elite. Among the crucial upgrades on that chip is that it provides 5G connection– the initial Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is powered by the Exynos W1000, just had a 4G modem (to be reasonable, so did the Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2).

Samsung never ever made a Bluetooth variation of the Ultra like it typically provides for the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Classic designs. This will alter this generation, declares GalaxyClub

The Dutch publication has actually seen proof that Samsung will launch a Bluetooth variation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (it will have Wi-Fi too, obviously, the point is that it will not have cellular connection). This is for the Netherlands and, probably, the remainder of the EU.

The Snapdragon Wear Elite will apparently power the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

By avoiding the 5G modem, Samsung will have the ability to provide a less expensive variation of the watch– this might have ended up being needed after increasing RAM and storage expenses pressed the business to increase phone costs. Which is what leads us to presume that we’ll see the Bluetooth watch worldwide.

You may believe “just how much RAM and storage does a smartwatch have, anyhow?” The response to that is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage initially for the Watch Ultra– this was bumped approximately 64GB with in 2015’s refresh. Whether the Watch Ultra 2 will have comparable capabilities stays to be seen.

Presently, Apple’s most current smartwatches are the only ones with 5G connection.

Source

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

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