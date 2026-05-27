Quest Global Named a Leader and Rising Star Across Six Quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens® Aerospace & Defense Services & Solutions 2026 Study across Europe, US, and Global markets

Quest Global, the world’s largest independent pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized as a leader across six quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ Aerospace & Defense Services and Solutions 2026 study. This year’s results mark a significant expansion for the company, including a Leader designation in the newly established Global Midsize and Specialists IT Services category.

These rankings reflect Quest Global’s sustained growth across the U.S., Europe, and Global markets. By securing leadership positions in core areas like Engineering, Design, and Innovation while maintaining “Rising Star” momentum in digital transformation, the company has solidified its role as a primary global partner for the world’s leading Aerospace & Defense OEMs.

Commenting on the recognition, Lee Annecchino, President and Global Business Head, Aerospace & Defense, Quest Global, said, “We are honored to be recognized by ISG Provider Lens® across multiple aerospace and defense categories and geographies. We believe this recognition reflects the strength of our deep engineering heritage, customer-centric approach, and continued investments in digital engineering, AI-led innovation, and next-generation aerospace technologies.”

He added, “As the aerospace and defense industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by sustainability goals, evolving mission requirements, and increasing technology complexity, we remain committed to helping customers accelerate innovation, modernize platforms, and build resilient, future-ready engineering ecosystems.”

The report further highlighted Quest Global’s strong engineering and innovation capabilities, noting that the company supports complex simulations and certifications while advancing sustainable aviation through digital models, AI, 3D printing, and electrification.

According to the ISG Provider Lens® report, “Quest Global’s digital engineering and MBSE leadership differentiates it in complex aerospace and defense programs, embedding digital twins and simulation to deliver key business and engineering outcomes, while AI and GenAI adoption shortens design cycles without compromising rigor.,” said Swadhin Pradhan, Lead Analyst.

The ISG Provider Lens® Aerospace & Defense Services and Solutions 2026 study evaluated providers across key categories including Engineering, Design and Innovation; Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and Aftermarket; Supply Chain Operations and Logistics Management; Technology Transformation and Consulting; and Midsize and Specialists IT Services.

Quest Global’s recognition comes at a time when the global aerospace and defense industry is increasingly prioritizing digital engineering, AI-enabled operations, resilient supply chains, sustainable aviation technologies, and accelerated innovation cycles.



