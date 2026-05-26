In a historic milestone for Indian sport and global wellness, the inaugural edition of the World Yogasana Championship (WYC) 2026, the first-ever global championship dedicated to Yogasana as a competitive sport, was officially unveiled today in New Delhi by Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in presence of Federation leaders.

WYC 2026, scheduled to be held from June 4 – 8, 2026at the Eka Arena, Ahmedabad, will bring together elite Yogasana athletes and delegations from over 60 nations including Uganda, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Kenya, Japan, Oman, Mauritius and Netherlands, marking the beginning of India’s ambitious journey to establish Yogasana as a globally recognised sporting discipline and pave its pathway towards Olympic recognition.

The official unveiling ceremony featured the launch of the very creative championship logo, trophy, official jersey, and Veer the lion mascot, collectively symbolising the emergence of Yogasana as a modern global sport rooted in India’s timeless heritage. The championship identity reflects athletic excellence, global unity, youth aspiration, and India’s leadership in wellness and sport. It’s a fusion of our heritage with the movement of a Viksit Bharat.

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association, representing a collaborative national effort to position Yogasana on the world sporting map.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, said, “India gifted yoga to the world under the leadership of the Hon’ Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the nation is now leading the movement to establish Yogasana as a globally recognised competitive sport. The World Yogasana Championship reflects the strength of our youth, our culture, and our vision of positioning India at the forefront of emerging global sports. The championship is a fantastic step towards global expansion of our sport that is a gateway to the Yoga Way of Life. I welcome all countries to India and am confident that this championship will pave a pathway to a new Yogasana sporting economy.”

Dr Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, World Yogasana & Yogasana Bharat, added, ““My primary focus has been to ensure strong participation from all 5 continents. There are more than 60 countries joining this movement and the enthusiasm and response is growing rapidly. There is tremendous excitement from all athletes, institutions and national federations globally. At present, we are training and developing teams, technical officials and leadership structures and our vision is not only to organize championships, but also to establish Yogasana as a sporting discipline rooted in India’s ancient wisdom, while aligning modern sports governance and international standards.”

Mr Udit Sheth, President, Yogasana Bharat, said,““Yogasana has the potential to become India’s greatest sporting contribution to the world, and that’s where we are going. This is more than a championship, it is the beginning of a global sporting movement born in India and packaged for the world with modern teaching, scoring and broadcasting systems. With athletes and officials from across continents coming together in Ahmedabad, the World Yogasana Championship marks a defining milestone in taking India’s ancient wisdom to the modern sporting world. We welcome all the teams and athletes to the birthplace of Yoga, India. As a sport, it must be riveting, channel change nahi hona chahiye aur commentary first class honi chahiye.”

Dr Sanjay Malpani, President, Asian Yogasana & Vice President, World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat, said,“Across Asia and beyond, Yogasana is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting new sporting disciplines for young athletes. This championship will inspire an entire generation to view Yogasana not only as wellness, but also as sport, performance, and international competition. I’m confident that this championship will mark a step towards every country embracing Yogasana Sport.”

Ms Ekta Bouderlique, Secretary, World Yogasana, said,“Many people ask how Yogasana can become a competitive sport. But if we truly wish to inspire the youth across the world to embrace yoga as a lifelong discipline, then sport becomes the pathway. Through ongoing dialogue with ICCR, the diplomatic community, and international networks we are witnessing Yogasana as a discipline that nurtures balance, focus, resilience, character and the right values from an early age.”

Ahmedabad and the state of Gujarat are set to welcome the world for this historic championship, reinforcing Gujarat’s growing reputation as a global destination for international sporting events, wellness tourism, and youth-driven cultural exchange.

The championship will feature multiple competitive categories including Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Yogasana, Rhythmic Pairs, and Team Events, with athletes competing across junior, youth, and elite divisions under internationally standardised rules and judging systems.

The World Yogasana Championship is also being viewed as a critical milestone in Yogasana’s long-term roadmap towards inclusion in major international multi-sport events and eventual Olympic recognition.

As the countdown to June 2026 begins, the World Yogasana Championship stands poised to become far more than a sporting event. It represents the birth of a new global sporting movement led by India, where ancient wisdom meets modern athletic excellence on the world stage.