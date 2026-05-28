High-stakes action, epic drama, glamour, feeling and binge-worthy home entertainment – today, Indian titles throughout categories are taking control of Netflix’s international charts in a huge method. From smash hit criminal activity thrillers to spy-action dramas to breakout unscripted hits, audiences all over are diving into stories loaded with phenomenon, heart and cultural flavour, showing that home entertainment from India is resonating not simply in your home, however with audiences around the world too.

Kartavya, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha, and Desi Bling power Netflix India’s international streak with 31 + million seeing hours integrated

Leading the momentum is Kartavyawhich reaches # 1 on the Global Top 10 Non-English Films list today, after ranking at # 2 recently. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra, the movie collected 16.3 million watching hours worldwide in the previous 2 weeks. Contributing to the hit streak Dhurandhar: Raw & & Undekhawhich landed at # 5 on the exact same list with 4.9 million hours saw internationally. Desi Bling, the flashy unscripted series serving up aspiration, high-end and unapologetic desi swagger has actually emerged as a breakout preferred, trending at # 6 on the Global Top 10 Non-English Television chart with 10.4 million watching hours.

The success of these titles contributes to the growing international momentum for Netflix India’s varied slate throughout categories and formats. India’s existence in the Global Top 10 Non-English list has actually ended up being significantly constant, with a minimum of one Indian title including in the ranking weekly given that 2025. Previously this year, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web made history as the very first Indian series to strike No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Non-English television list, while Kohrra Season 2 remained on the Global Top 10 Series list for 2 successive weeks with over 1.6 million views and 7.7 million hours viewed. Charged (2026) even more reinforced this trajectory as the very first Indian movie to pattern in over 70 nations. Originals throughout languages, consisting of Toaster and South Indian material, consisting of Made In Korea, have actually belonged of the Non-English Films chart.

Within this continuum, strong repeating existence throughout weeks has actually been driven by titles such as Maamla Legal Hai, Hello Baccho, and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Throughout certified material like the war-drama movie Border 2 trended in the Top 10 Non-English Films throughout 16 nations with a record 11.1 million watching hours. Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani 3 Tape-recorded 13.7 million watching hours and was a part of the list, too.

Together, these titles show Netflix India’s developing material technique: developing a slate that covers smash hit movies, premium series, unscripted home entertainment, funny formats and culturally rooted stories that can take a trip throughout borders.

Check Out: Kartavya takes over Netflix: Saif Ali Khan starrer ranks one in India, and 2nd in 16 nations

Tags: Charged, Border 2, Desi Bling, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha, Hello Baccho, Kartavya, Kohrra Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, Made In Korea, Netflix, Netflix India, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Taskaree, Taskaree: The Smuggler, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Toaster, Web Series, Web Show

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