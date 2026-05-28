Matchbox Shots, mentored by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, has actually obtained the screen rights to the book The Gurugram School Murder by reporter Leena Dhankhar. Reported on May 27, 2026, the job adjusts the account of the 2017 event including a seven-year-old trainee at a school in Gurugram. The adjustment is supported by the household and follows deal with titles like Andhadhun and Scoop

Author Leena Dhankhar’s The Gurugram School Murder set for screen adjustment by Matchbox Shots

The narrative concentrates on September 8, 2017, when a trainee was discovered departed inside a school restroom. The case got attention following the preliminary arrest of a school bus conductor who was later on discovered to be innocent. A subsequent examination by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) resulted in the apprehension of a trainee. The book information the legal intricacies and the battle for justice.

Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots specified, “What took place in this case is every moms and dad’s worst headache.” She included, “It is a catastrophe that likewise deciphers dark facts about the pressures forming young kids in modern city India. Our dedication is to inform this story with the thoroughly investigated subtlety it is worthy of.” Author Leena Dhankhar kept in mind, “This is not simply a criminal offense story, however the story of a household’s discomfort and years of battle for justice.”

The dad of the victim shared his assistance, specifying, “There has actually not been a single day when we have not remembered or missed him. Our battle has actually been painfully long, and it will continue till the guilty get the harshest penalty. We desire the fact to reach more individuals, so society comprehends our discomfort and guarantees that those accountable are never ever spared.”

Matchbox Shots is led by manufacturers Sanjay Routray, Dikssha Jyote Routray, and Sarita Patil. The studio is getting ready for the release of Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix. Other significant works consist of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Khauf. The adjustment addresses styles of institutional responsibility and kid security.

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Tags: Andhadhun, Dikssha Jyote Routray, IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Khauf, Leena Dhankhar, Matchbox Shots, News, Operation Safed Sagar, Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, Sriram Raghavan, The Gurugram School Murder

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