Sony MAX is all set to illuminate tv screens with the much-awaited World Television Premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par on May 31 at 1:00 PM, bringing home a heartfelt story filled with laughter, feelings, and the spirit of togetherness. Starring Aamir Khan along with real-life champs, the movie has actually won hearts not just for its motivating story however likewise for the authentic bond the young champs developed beyond the cams.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to premiere on Sony MAX on May 31; cast REACTS!

Ahead of the best, the young stars of Sitaare Zameen Par open about the extraordinary minutes behind the scenes– from enjoyable basketball training school to arena series filled with laughter, relationship, and a strong sense of household that stuck with them long after the shoot covered.

Remembering one such genuine minute from the sets, Vedant Sharma, who plays Bantu, shared how an easy gesture of convenience became a memorable memory for the group, “There was a minute with our choreographer, Vijay Ganguly Sir, where he was getting really stressed out about a huge dance shoot arranged for the next day. Seeing him so concerned, I increased to him, provided him a warm hug from behind, and comforted him. I informed him, ‘This is not even an issue, Sir. What we go through in life is far more. Do not fret, sir, sab ho jayega (whatever will form).’ He immediately heaved a big sigh of relief.”

The movie’s long journey of almost 2 years of training, workshops, and wedding rehearsals turned the cast into a close‑knit system. Sharing how the cast’s bond went far beyond the sets, Samvit Desai, who essays the function of Kareem, exposed that the shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par felt less like work and more like a cheerful household event every day, “We were together for nearly 2 years playing basketball, doing workshops, commemorating birthdays, and partying. It resembled one huge household. Everybody was so useful, and there was definitely no competitors or jealousy amongst us. Even our moms and dads have actually ended up being excellent pals! It seemed like a picnic every day with a lot enjoyable, masti, and laughter. On set, we were exceptionally spoiled and cared for. A substantial thank you to Aamir Sir, Prasanna Sir, Pawan, and the whole team.”

Remembering the enjoyment, mayhem, and relationship that made the journey memorable, Rishabh Jain, who plays Raju, shared among his most valued memories from the sets, “My outright preferred minute was when we were all using our yellow jerseys. I could not think we were a real group, leaving into a huge basketball arena with the crowd cheering for us and the Coach standing right there! It felt surreal. Off‑camera, we were constantly in the vanity vans together, doing so much masti, having fun with toy weapons, splitting jokes, and pulling each other’s legs. I totally forgot missing out on home since these guys genuinely became my wonderful household.”

Discussing the contagious energy and pleasure that filled the sets every day, Naman Misra, who essays the function of Hargovind, shared how the experience ended up being a lot more than simply shooting a movie for him, “To be extremely truthful, it never ever seemed like work. It was 100% pure masti, pure satisfaction, great deals of khushi (joy), pyaar (love), therefore much josh (intense energy). I fell for basketball due to the fact that it’s an extremely extreme, high‑paced sport. Although I was entirely brand-new to the video game, I completely enjoyed it. Bohot mazaa aaya.”

Aroush Datta, understood for representing Satbir, includes, “Film itni relatable hain jaise ye movie hamari zindagi ke baare mein hi ho. Ye movie ki tarah primary bhi kaam karta hoon aur mujhe bhi kisi ki bhi daya ki avashyakta bilkul nahi hai.”

Sitaare Zameen Para movie that deeply gotten in touch with audiences in movie theaters, is now set to reach countless audiences throughout generations with its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX. Beyond its motivating and heartfelt story, audiences will likewise witness the real heat, relationship, and family-like bond shared by the cast and team that made this remarkable journey so unique.

View the World Television Premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par on Sunday, May 31, at 1:00 PM on Sony MAX.

Check Out: Aamir Khan exposes he constantly prepared OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par after theatrical run

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection, Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review

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