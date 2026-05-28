Hungama and IICT host ‘Lights, Camera, Code’ at Mumbai Tech Week 2026; Neeraj Roy details future of AI storytelling

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) effectively hosted “Lights, Camera, Code: The New Storytelling Stack” at the IICT Campus, NFDC, Mumbai. A main satellite occasion of Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) 2026. The 3rd edition of Mumbai’s flagship AI celebration, arranged by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) around the style “AI in Action”, MTW 2026 occurs on 29-30 May at the Jio World Convention Centre, uniting designers, creators, financiers, policymakers and trainees showcasing real life AI applications throughout sectors.

Hungama and IICT host’Lights, Camera, Code ‘at Mumbai Tech Week 2026 ; Neeraj Roy lays out future of AI storytelling

In his keynote at & IICT today, Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO of Hungama, laid out the advancement of storytelling towards 2030, visualizing a massive AI-assisted developer environment and a brand-new “AI storytelling civilisation”. He highlighted India’s structural benefit driven by its young market, cultural depth and increasing AI adoption and specified 4 pillars of AI native storytelling: every developer ending up being a studio through AI production tools; languages going worldwide through actual time translation; stories progressing into participatory experiences; and cultural IP being reimagined through AI led storytelling. He likewise mapped the emerging 2030 stack covering generative video, self-governing imaginative representatives, narrative intelligence, immersive user interfaces and circulation layers.

Discussing the association with IICT, Neeraj Roy included, “Mumbai Tech Week is where development satisfies creativity and there’s no much better phase to speak about the future of storytelling. Our collaboration with IICT for ‘Lights, Camera, Code’ is rooted in an easy belief that India’s next terrific developers will be those who can harness innovation as with complete confidence as they wield story. As AI and immersive media improve home entertainment, the most crucial thing market and academic community can do is construct that skill together and the time is now.”

Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, included, “For decades, India has exported stories to the world through cinema, music and culture. The next chapter is about exporting the technology and creative talent that will power storytelling itself. At IICT, we are building an ecosystem where artists, coders, designers and entrepreneurs learn to create together, because the future of entertainment will belong to those who can combine imagination with intelligence.”

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