Filmmaker Mehul Kumar, understood for directing popular movies such as Tirangaa Krantiveerand Kohramhas actually been founded guilty in 9 cheque dishonour cases after a legal fight that lasted almost 19 years. The judgment was provided by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mazgaon Court, Bombay, in cases submitted by investor and manufacturer Jayantilal Gada.

Jayantilal Gada wins legal fight as Mehul Kumar gets founded guilty in 9 cheque bounce cases after 19 years: Report

According to a report released by Film Information, the cases were submitted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which handles cheque dishonour offenses. The conflict supposedly came from monetary plans connected to numerous movie tasks carried out by Mehul Kumar, whose genuine name is Mohamed Ibrahim Bloch.

Based On Jayantilal Gada’s claims, his business had actually funded a number of tasks related to Mehul Kumar starting in the late 1990s. These apparently consisted of movies such as Kohram and Kitne Door Kitne PaasGada declared that the funding contracts were made on the basis of guarantees concerning payment, profit-sharing plans, and involvement in continuous incomes from various rights connected with the movies.

The investor declared that regardless of duplicated guarantees and settlement conversations over the years, the fees stayed overdue. He even more declared that a number of payment instalment cheques released by Mehul Kumar were dishonoured, ultimately causing several legal procedures being started versus the filmmaker.

The matter slowly broadened into numerous lawsuit, consisting of cheque bounce grievances, healing procedures, and claims of unfaithful. After years of hearings and legal arguments, the Mazgaon Court has actually now apparently passed conviction orders in 9 different cheque dishonour matters.

The report even more specified that Jayantilal Gada might pursue extra legal solutions in the future, consisting of looking for improved penalty and healing of pending charges. A number of other procedures linked to the conflict are likewise stated to be pending before various courts.

The conviction marks a considerable advancement in among the long-running monetary conflicts within the Hindi movie market. The case has as soon as again highlighted the monetary intricacies and legal obstacles typically connected with movie funding and production collaborations in Bollywood.

Currently, Mehul Kumar has actually not openly talked about the court’s judgment.

Check Out: Sohum Shah reveals partnership with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios for Tumbbad 2: “The movie has actually lastly gotten its due”

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