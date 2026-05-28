North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) and India Honey Alliance Sign Five-Year MoU to Strengthen N.E. India’s Honey and Beekeeping Sector

The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) and the India Honey Alliance (IHA) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on strengthening and transforming the honey and beekeeping sector across the North Eastern Region of India.

The partnership aims to build an integrated and sustainable framework for apiculture development by combining NECTAR’s institutional outreach, scientific capabilities, and technical expertise with IHA’s industry knowledge and policy advocacy experience. Together, the two organisations seek to create sustainable livelihoods, improve farmer incomes, promote environmentally responsible agricultural practices, and position North East India as a premium and traceable honey-producing region in domestic and international markets.

Under the MoU, NECTAR and IHA will work together across key areas including capacity building and skill development for beekeepers, development of technical support systems for North East honey, biodiversity conservation through beekeeping, market alignment with domestic and export industries, pilot project execution, and creation of beekeeping clusters to improve aggregation, efficiency, and market access. The collaboration will also focus on training programmes, cluster formation, development of value-added honey products, and the creation of a robust sector database to strengthen traceability and support long-term growth.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General, NECTAR, said, “The North Eastern Region holds immense untapped potential in the beekeeping and honey sector, thanks to its rich biodiversity, diverse flora, and natural ecosystem. Through this collaboration with the India Honey Alliance, we aim to promote scientific beekeeping practices, strengthen local capacities, and create a more structured ecosystem that can deliver long-term benefits for farmers, beekeepers, and the broader rural economy.”

Mr. Deepak Jolly, Secretary General, India Honey Alliance, said, “This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to create a stronger, more organised, and future-ready apiculture ecosystem in the North Eastern Region. By combining NECTAR’s scientific and institutional strengths with IHA’s industry perspective, we can support better market linkages, improve quality standards, and help unlock the region’s potential as a leading source of sustainable, high-quality honey.”

The MoU marks an important step toward building a more resilient, sustainable, and market-ready honey ecosystem in North East India, while creating long-term value for beekeepers, farmers, and the broader rural economy.

About North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR):

NECTAR is an Autonomous Organization under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, has been conceived as a collaborative centre of excellence to resolve the last mile problem in the delivery, induction, management, use and extension of technology applications which serve public good and promote social and economic development of the North Eastern region in the broadest possible terms.