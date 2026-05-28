YouTube will now more plainly label AI-generated material

YouTube has actually revealed that it is going to be more transparent in the method it identifies AI-generated material.

Beginning today, all videos submitted on YouTube that are meaningfully AI-altered or produced will reveal a popular AI label on them. Long-form videos will reveal the label listed below the video gamer and above the description, while Shorts will reveal the label as an overlay straight on the video.

< img width ="1200" height ="500" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/youtube-ai-label/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="YouTube will now more prominently label AI-generated content">

YouTube still mainly needs content developers to tag their videos as AI-generated if that is the case, however it now likewise has content detection system that will evaluate and flag AI-generated material, even if not by hand tagged. If the videos are improperly determined as AI-generated, developers can upgrade the disclosure status in YouTube Studio, however the disclosure will stay if the video is used YouTube’s own AI tools, like Veo or Dream Screen, or if it consists of C2PA metadata.

YouTube states that the disclosure label does not alter how videos are advised or generated income from, however just increase the openness around them.

Source