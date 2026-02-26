GreenCell Mobility Reinforces Commitment to Safe Mobility During National Road Safety Month 2026

GreenCell Mobility, India’s largest electric bus platform, observed National Road Safety Month, reinforcing its commitment to advancing safe and responsible mobility across its operations and the communities it serves.

Taking a proactive and community-centric approach, GreenCell Mobility rolled out a series of awareness campaigns, engagement drives and capability-building initiatives across all its depots nationwide. The month-long programme witnessed participation from over 9,500 individuals, underlining the scale of the company’s safety outreach.

Specialised training sessions were conducted for Coach Captains, focusing on defensive driving practices, passenger safety protocols and emergency response preparedness. Complementing these efforts, the company organised well-being sessions in collaboration with the Brahmakumaris, along with medical and eye check-up camps to support employee health and operational readiness.

GreenCell Mobility also collaborated with Road Traffic Authorities on public awareness and reward & recognition initiatives to encourage adherence to traffic norms. Fire safety and passenger evacuation mock drills were conducted in partnership with local fire departments to strengthen emergency preparedness across locations. In addition, road safety awareness sessions were organised at nearby schools to instil early awareness among students about responsible road practices.

Commenting on the initiative, Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility, said, “At GreenCell Mobility, safety is deeply embedded in the way we operate. National Road Safety Month allowed us to strengthen our focus on driver capability-building, employee well-being and community outreach. By combining structured training, emergency preparedness and public awareness initiatives, we are committed to fostering a culture of responsible and safe mobility across the ecosystems we serve.”

Further extending its community engagement, street theatre performances (Nukkad Nataks) organised in partnership with NGOs delivered impactful safety messages to the public, while on-ground interactions with bikers, pedestrians and other road users reinforced the importance of complying with traffic regulations.

The initiative reflects GreenCell Mobility’s ongoing commitment to embedding a strong culture of safety across its ecosystem. At GreenCell, safety is not just a priority – it is a shared responsibility.