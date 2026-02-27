Roblox Launches Inaugural Global Parent Council and Announces Parent Champions Program

Council Members Across 32 Countries to Advise on Products and Policies

Last year, continuing Roblox’s efforts to empower families with the information and tools they need to confidently navigate online interactions, the company opened applications for its first Parent Council. Roblox launched the council to hear directly from parents and caregivers about various safety features, policies, and educational resources. Today, Roblox is thrilled to share that it has kicked off its inaugural Global Parent Council. The diverse and talented group of parents and caregivers that makes the Global Parent Council comes from 32 countries and will serve as vital advisers to help inform its products, policies, and partnerships. Thanks to the exceptionally high number of qualified applicants, Roblox has created a second new program: the Parent Champions. Together, these groups will help Roblox promote a positive, healthy online experience for children and teens.

Global Parent Council

After reviewing applications from passionate, dedicated parents and caregivers, Roblox is incredibly excited to welcome the inaugural council, featuring 80 parents from 32 countries. This global perspective is crucial to Roblox’s mission of championing civility, safety, and well-being for all users. These members bring a diverse set of experiences to the council, including psychology, gaming, caregiving, education, digital well-being, law enforcement, and more.

“I am inspired by the caliber of parents who stepped forward to partner with us,” said Dr. Elizabeth Milovidov, Roblox Global Head of Parental Advocacy. “The launch of the Global Parent Council demonstrates our commitment to parental partnership, where we intend to listen and learn from these individual parents and caregivers. With their support, we will be able to better respond to parental challenges and we look forward to co-creating a safe and relevant experience for families everywhere.”

The Global Parent Council met for the first time earlier this month. Members will meet quarterly to share insights and perspectives about what they want to see on the platform, and to advocate for parents and families in their regions. Members will also be invited to join monthly Q&A sessions on specific topics.

Vineeta Garg, IT Head, SRDAV Public School, has been appointed as a member of the Global Parent Council. Talking about the announcement, she shared, “Child safety must always come before engagement or growth. I’m joining the Roblox Parent Council to help ensure that children are protected, heard, and respected while they play, create, and connect online. ”

Parent Champions

Impressed with the experience of Parent Council applicants, Roblox created the Parent Champions group to include more voices from its community. Champions will regularly receive email about Roblox-related updates and topics of interest. This will help the company to continue to learn from the diverse voices across Roblox’s global community.

The Global Parent Council and Parent Champions are a vital step in Roblox’s ongoing journey to build a safe and civil digital world. Roblox encourages all parents whose children play on Roblox, or who are considering letting their child use Roblox, to visit its Safety Center for information and resources. There, parents can learn how to set up Parental Controls that let them block specific games or users, set screen-time and spending limits, and manage their child’s access to chat.