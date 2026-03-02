Indian Super Gaming League Announced as India’s First Franchise-Based National Esports Competition

India’s competitive gaming landscape entered a new chapter today with the announcement of the Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL), a franchise-based national esports competition set to stage its inaugural season later this year.

The launch event brought together ecosystem partners, industry leaders, and notable dignitaries to articulate this long-term vision. Key attendees included ISGL Founders Santanu Basu and Gautam Badalia, Honourable Sports Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sri Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, and acclaimed actors and sports franchise stakeholders Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

Built around permanent team ownership and a season-led competitive format, ISGL organised by LetsGameNow (LGN) introduces a structured league model to Indian esports—moving the ecosystem beyond standalone tournaments into an organised, city-backed competition framework. The league will be preceded by a nationwide qualifier circuit designed to identify emerging talent from across the country. The qualifiers will be conducted in their respective cities, with the grand finale set to take place in Vizag.

The league launches with a founding line-up comprising individual participation from Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Inter Kashi, Puneri Paltan, Bangalore Bhargavas, and Andhra Agneyas. The entry of these established sports franchises into esports marks one of the most significant cross-sector expansions in Indian sport in recent years, extending recognised team brands into competitive gaming.



This transition into the digital arena is supported by the professional expertise of the clubs and their respective leadership. The curtain raiser witnessed the unveiling on 8 teams who have confirmed their participation in the league.

Gautam Badalia, Co-Founder, LetsGameNow, said, “India has scale, talent, and passion for gaming. What it now requires is structure. ISGL is built to create continuity, professional governance, and sustainable opportunity ensuring Indian esports develops with the same seriousness as mainstream sport.”

Santanu Basu, Co-Founder, LetsGameNow and professional eSports athlete, added, “For Indian players to compete globally, the domestic ecosystem must meet global standards. ISGL is about creating consistent platforms, exposure pathways, and a professional environment that enables talent to rise and sustain.”

India already ranks among the world’s largest gaming markets by audience size. With ISGL’s formation, esports in the country formally adopts a franchise-led league architecture — creating continuity across seasons, stable team identities, and defined progression pathways for players.