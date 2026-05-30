Sumalatha keeps in mind Ambareesh on his 74th Birth anniversary: ‘His heart was as huge as the ocean’

Sumalatha (L) and Ambareesh (R)

Upgraded on : 29 May 2026, 4:54 pm

Today marks the 74th birth anniversary of Ambareesh, an imposing character whose tradition continues to survive on in the hearts of millions. While the world remembers him as a renowned star and cherished public figure, for his household and close ones, May 29 stays a deeply psychological day filled with memories.

On the celebration, Sumalatha Ambareesh shared a wholehearted homage, keeping in mind not simply the legend commemorated by the world, however the amazing guy behind the epic image.

“On his 74th birth anniversary, I keep in mind not simply the legend the world commemorated, however the remarkable male whose heart understood no limits,” she composed.