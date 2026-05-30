Sumalatha keeps in mind Ambareesh on his 74th Birth anniversary: ‘His heart was as huge as the ocean’

Sumalatha (L) and Ambareesh (R)
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29 May 2026, 4:54 pm
Today marks the 74th birth anniversary of Ambareesh, an imposing character whose tradition continues to survive on in the hearts of millions. While the world remembers him as a renowned star and cherished public figure, for his household and close ones, May 29 stays a deeply psychological day filled with memories.
On the celebration, Sumalatha Ambareesh shared a wholehearted homage, keeping in mind not simply the legend commemorated by the world, however the amazing guy behind the epic image.
“On his 74th birth anniversary, I keep in mind not simply the legend the world commemorated, however the remarkable male whose heart understood no limits,” she composed.
Ambareesh, fondly called the Rebel Star, was appreciated not just for his contribution to movie theater however likewise for his kindness and empathy. Sumalatha assessed how his life itself was an event– filled with heat, laughter, generosity and an unrivaled love for individuals.
“His heart was as large as the ocean,” she composed, explaining a male who welcomed everybody who entered his life with love and genuineness.