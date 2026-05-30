15.7 C
London
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Sumalatha keeps in mind Ambareesh on his 74th Birth anniversary: ‘His heart...

Sumalatha keeps in mind Ambareesh on his 74th Birth anniversary: ‘His heart was as huge as the ocean’

By
Correspondent
-
0
65

Sumalatha (L) and Ambareesh (R)

Upgraded on

:

29 May 2026, 4:54 pm

Today marks the 74th birth anniversary of Ambareesh, an imposing character whose tradition continues to survive on in the hearts of millions. While the world remembers him as a renowned star and cherished public figure, for his household and close ones, May 29 stays a deeply psychological day filled with memories.

On the celebration, Sumalatha Ambareesh shared a wholehearted homage, keeping in mind not simply the legend commemorated by the world, however the amazing guy behind the epic image.

“On his 74th birth anniversary, I keep in mind not simply the legend the world commemorated, however the remarkable male whose heart understood no limits,” she composed.

Ambareesh, fondly called the Rebel Star, was appreciated not just for his contribution to movie theater however likewise for his kindness and empathy. Sumalatha assessed how his life itself was an event– filled with heat, laughter, generosity and an unrivaled love for individuals.

“His heart was as large as the ocean,” she composed, explaining a male who welcomed everybody who entered his life with love and genuineness.

According to her, Ambareesh touched numerous lives through his generosity and enriched every soul lucky sufficient to understand him. His existence, she kept in mind, continues to be felt through the memories he developed and the relationships he supported.

Today, she stated, Ambareesh is kept in mind with countless love by his household, treasured by countless fans, and deeply missed out on by the numerous pals whose lives he lightened up permanently.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

LetzRyd Crosses 1,000 Vehicles on the Road, Strengthening Its Driver-First Mobility Infrastructure Platform

Auto 0
LetzRyd, a mobility supply infrastructure platform focused on organising...

KD: The Devil heads to OTT

Books 0
A poster for KD: The DevilUpgraded on:29 May 2026,...

Spider-Noir Series Review: A trendy, interesting drama raised by a magnetic Nicolas Cage

Books 0
Upgraded on:29 May 2026, 4:49 pmSpider-Noir Series Review:When one...

Popular

LetzRyd Crosses 1,000 Vehicles on the Road, Strengthening Its Driver-First Mobility Infrastructure Platform

Auto 0
LetzRyd, a mobility supply infrastructure platform focused on organising...

KD: The Devil heads to OTT

Books 0
A poster for KD: The DevilUpgraded on:29 May 2026,...

Spider-Noir Series Review: A trendy, interesting drama raised by a magnetic Nicolas Cage

Books 0
Upgraded on:29 May 2026, 4:49 pmSpider-Noir Series Review:When one...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here