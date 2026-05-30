Volkswagen’s New Compact SUV For India– Nexon & Brezza Rival

Volkswagen preparing brand-new subcompact SUV for India. It’s most likely to share engine and functions with the Skoda Kylaq.&

Subcompact SUVs offer like hot cakes in India. These lorries are extremely popular amongst newbie purchasers and clients updating from the little automobile section due to their inexpensive rates, compact footprints and numerous powertrain alternatives. Many mainstream carmakers currently have their offerings in this extremely competitive sector, anticipate Volkswagen. That will not be the case for much longer, as the German car manufacturer is preparing to introduce a brand-new sub-4 metre SUV by mid-2027.

In the midsize SUV sector, the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq share their platform, powertrains, parts and functions, while including various style languages. A comparable method is most likely to be embraced for the upcoming Volkswagen subcompact SUV. Skoda Auto is currently using the Kylaq, which has actually become a volume generator for the Czech car manufacturer because its market arrival.

Various Styling

The brand-new VW subcompact SUV is anticipated to include a newly-designed grille, modified front and rear bumpers, brand-new lights and modified tailgate.

Speculations recommend that it may obtain a number of style aspects from the Volkswagen Terawhich was showcased in Brazil in 2015.

On the outside, the VW Tera includes a black grille, slim headlamps with two-part LED DRL signature, pronounced shoulder line with muscular fenders, black completed A and B-pillars, rear bumper with gloss black garnishes and linked taillamps.

Functions Shared With Kylaq?

In regards to functions, Volkswagen’s sub-4m SUV is anticipated to provide a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, leather-wrapped steering, a sunroof, keyless entry and go, aerated front seats, cordless phone battery charger, leatherette upholstery, TPMS, cruise control, several air bags and more.

Turbo-Petrol Power

Under the hood, the brand-new Volkswagen subcompact SUV is anticipated to include the Kylaq’s 1.0 L, three-cylinder fuel engine, producing power worth 115bhp and 178Nm of torque. Both handbook and torque convertor automated transmissions might be available. Parts such as the suspension setup and braking system may likewise be sourced from the Skoda Kylaq.

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