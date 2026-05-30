Migrants attempt to run away to Bangladesh fearing India crackdown

AFP

Hasina Bibi clutched her starving four-year-old child as she waited at an India-Bangladesh border post, attempting to leave as fears grow of an Indian crackdown on undocumented migrants.

She is amongst the numerous Bangladeshis who have actually collected over 2 days at Hakimpur in India’s West Bengal state, cops stated, intending to cross back as authorities tighten up enforcement under a brand-new state federal government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won power in West Bengal previously this month assuring to “spot, erase and deport” prohibited migrants.

The rush highlights growing stress and anxiety amongst migrant neighborhoods– much of whom do not have correct documents– with rights groups caution of forced expulsions and minimal legal defenses.

Numerous are in limbo, captured in between Indian pressure to leave and Bangladesh’s rejection to accept them without official evidence of citizenship.

Lots of have actually waded throughout a river to return in desperation, although the scale of the exodus stays uncertain.

Recently, West Bengal authorities bought the facility of “holding centres” for “apprehended immigrants”, consisting of Bangladeshis and Rohingya, sustaining stress and anxiety amongst the state’s approximately 35 million Muslims.

“We have actually been asked to leave instantly, or the federal government will take stern action,” stated Hasina, 45, who operated at building and construction websites in Kolkata after getting in India 6 years earlier.

“We concerned this city looking for a task. Now we wish to go back to Bangladesh, (however) we do not understand what is waiting on us there,” she stated.

Her other half attempted feeding their kid scraps of remaining bread as households gathered in an incomplete structure near the station, some without appropriate food for days.

The abrupt increase followed word dispersing amongst migrant neighborhoods that crossing into Bangladesh was possible from Hakimpur, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Kolkata.

India shares a long and permeable border with Bangladesh, where migration has actually traditionally been driven by financial challenge and longstanding household links.

In Indian states that surround Bangladesh, like West Bengal and Assam, undocumented migrants have actually formed an important part of the casual labor force for several years.

Activists state hundreds have actually been pressed throughout the border from Assam in current months without due legal procedure, typically based on ethnic profiling.

— ‘Hopes rushed’–

The advancements in Assam have actually increased worries in West Bengal, authorities and homeowners state.

“People are trooping to the Hakimpur border check-post given that Tuesday after hearing that crossover to Bangladesh is possible from this station,” senior state cops main Subrata Saha informed AFP at the website.

Authorities stated those who have actually collected at the momentary shelter will be transferred to holding centres for initial checks before being handed to Border Security Force (BSF) and sent out to Bangladesh.

West Bengal’s history of migration go back to the partition of British India in 1947.

Bengal was divided along spiritual lines into primarily Hindu West Bengal, which entered into India, and Muslim-majority East Pakistan, later on ending up being Bangladesh.

For numerous, returning raises concerns of identity as much as survival.

“My moms and dads concerned India from Bangladesh over 20 years back. I was born in Kolkata, however I do not have legitimate files to show my (Indian) citizenship,” stated Abdul Sheikh, 20.

With his moms and dads now dead, Sheikh stated he had actually been cautioned to leave “or deal with the repercussions”.

“All my hopes are rushed. I do not understand how I can show that I am Bangladeshi.”

Others stated they felt they had no option.

“We feel defenseless, we are returning as it is now a federal government order,” stated Ariful Sardar, a bricklayer who came 3 years ago for his dad’s treatment.

Border guards alerted crossings were increasing, with lots of trying to slip throughout a neighboring river under cover of darkness.

“It’s simple to cross the river and it has actually now ended up being extremely hard to secure the border,” a BSF authorities informed AFP.

AFP