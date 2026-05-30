KD: The Devil heads to OTT

A poster for KD: The Devil Upgraded on : 29 May 2026, 4:56 pm Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil will make its OTT launching on Zee5 from June 5, a little over a month after its theatrical release on April 30. Directed by Prem, this big-budget action drama will stream in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Embed in Bengaluru’s underworld throughout the 1970s, KD: The Devil follows Kalidasa, or KD, a boy formed by commitment, household bonds, and the extreme truths of power. The story checks out styles of brotherhood, vengeance, and political competition. Prem provides this duration drama on a grand scale.

Dhruva Sarja plays the lead function with a raw and rugged screen existence. He leads a movie that mixes action with psychological dispute.

The ensemble cast is among the movie’s most significant destinations. Along with Dhruva, it consists of Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Vandan, Suraj, Deepika Gowda, and Ravi Shankar in essential functions. Sudeep’s unique look likewise triggered discussion and interest amongst the audience before the movie’s release.

Produced by KVN Productions, KD: The Devil has the feel of a multi-starrer targeting a pan-India audience. Arjun Janya made up the movie’s music and background rating, while William David looked after the cinematography. The discussions were composed by Kraanthi Kumar.