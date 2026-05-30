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United States has more than adequate stockpiles of weapons to resume war with Iran, Pentagon primary Pete Hegseth stated



Upgraded -May 30, 2026 09:27 am IST

Pro-government Iranian demonstrators wave Iranian flags and a picture of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, and his killed dad Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an event at a square in Tehran, Iran on May 29, 2026.|Image Credit: Vahid Salemi

US. President Donald Trump will just make a peace handle Iran if it fulfills all of his conditions, a White House authorities informed AFP on Friday(May 29, 2026 ), as concerns swirled about the state of settlements to end the war.

Check out: Trump U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal: What we understand about the 60-day truce

The White House had actually suggested Mr. Trump was close to a choice on a possible offer, even as Tehran firmly insisted there was still”no last contract” on ending the West Asia dispute.

U.S. sources had actually informed AFP the offer was waiting on Mr. Trump’s sign-off following weeks of stopping settlements over a dispute that has actually swallowed up West Asia and shaken the worldwide economy.

Check out:[ Israeli soldiers press much deeper into Lebanon as 2 sides begin military talks at Pentagon

Military authorities from Israel and Lebanon held “efficient”talks in Washington on Friday(May 29

, 2026), a U.S. authorities stated, including that the conference will match upcoming diplomatic conversations. “We held efficient military-to-military conversations which will notify the Department of State-led political track next week,”Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s second-in-command, stated on X. Follow the live updates listed below:

May 30, 2026 09:27 Pentagon chief states U.S. prepared to reboot strikes on Iran if no offer The U.S. is prepared to reboot attacks on Iran if an offer can not be reached, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, as arbitrators from Washington and Tehran worked to bridge significant distinctions obstructing an arrangement. “Our capability to recommence if required … we are more than capable, “Mr. Hegseth stated in Singapore. “Our stockpiles are more than fit for that, both there and around the world, so we’re in a great location,”he included. Mr. Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier online forum for defence leaders, armed forces and diplomats, stated the U.S. has actually not turned its back on the Asia-Pacific area in spite of being participated in dispute with Iran. Reuters

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