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Israel-Iran war LIVE: Trump demands red lines as Iran offer stays evasive

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United States has more than adequate stockpiles of weapons to resume war with Iran, Pentagon primary Pete Hegseth stated

Upgraded -May 30, 2026 09:27 am IST

Pro-government Iranian demonstrators wave Iranian flags and a picture of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, and his killed dad Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an event at a square in Tehran, Iran on May 29, 2026.|Image Credit: Vahid Salemi

US. President Donald Trump will just make a peace handle Iran if it fulfills all of his conditions, a White House authorities informed AFP on Friday(May 29, 2026 ), as concerns swirled about the state of settlements to end the war.

Check out: Trump U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Deal: What we understand about the 60-day truce

The White House had actually suggested Mr. Trump was close to a choice on a possible offer, even as Tehran firmly insisted there was still”no last contract” on ending the West Asia dispute.

U.S. sources had actually informed AFP the offer was waiting on Mr. Trump’s sign-off following weeks of stopping settlements over a dispute that has actually swallowed up West Asia and shaken the worldwide economy.

Check out:[ Israeli soldiers press much deeper into Lebanon as 2 sides begin military talks at Pentagon

Military authorities from Israel and Lebanon held “efficient”talks in Washington on Friday(May 29

, 2026), a U.S. authorities stated, including that the conference will match upcoming diplomatic conversations.

“We held efficient military-to-military conversations which will notify the Department of State-led political track next week,”Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s second-in-command, stated on X.

Follow the live updates listed below:

May 30, 2026 09:27

Pentagon chief states U.S. prepared to reboot strikes on Iran if no offer

The U.S. is prepared to reboot attacks on Iran if an offer can not be reached, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, as arbitrators from Washington and Tehran worked to bridge significant distinctions obstructing an arrangement.

“Our capability to recommence if required … we are more than capable, “Mr. Hegseth stated in Singapore.

“Our stockpiles are more than fit for that, both there and around the world, so we’re in a great location,”he included.

Mr. Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier online forum for defence leaders, armed forces and diplomats, stated the U.S. has actually not turned its back on the Asia-Pacific area in spite of being participated in dispute with Iran.

Reuters

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May 30, 2026 08:38

U.S. ‘more than capable’of resuming war with Iran: Hegseth

The United States has more than enough stockpiles of weapons and is” more than capable “of resuming the war with Iran, Pentagon primary Pete Hegseth stated in Singapore.

“Our capability to recommence if essential is [that] we are more than capable, our stockpiles are more than fit for that, both there and around the world due to the fact that of how we stabilize charming and more abundant munitions,” Mr. Hegseth informed Asia’s premier defence top.

AFP

May 30, 2026 08:36

Israeli military states projectiles introduced from Lebanon at Israel

The Israeli armed force stated that it had actually obstructed a number of projectiles introduced from Lebanon, where it is battling Iran-backed Hezbollah, however that a person had actually struck near a town in northern Israel.

“Several projectiles introduced from Lebanon towards Israeli area were recognized,” the armed force stated in a declaration, including no injuries had actually been reported.

“The bulk of the projectiles were obstructed, and a hit was recognized in the location of Kiryat Shmona,” it stated.

AFP

May 30, 2026 08:07

U.S. sanctions Iranian purchasers of military innovation

The United States revealed Friday (May 30, 2026) that it is “taking apart an advanced Iranian network” utilized to get delicate military innovation.

The network “impersonated and defrauded” lots of American innovation business out of countless dollars to “get innovative devices– consisting of spectrum analysers and security detection gadgets– for Iran’s defence sector,” State Department Tommy Pigott stated in a declaration.

The declaration did not call the innovation business who were tempted into operating through phony sites that “imitated genuine American business, utilizing intermediaries in Dubai to get deliveries and after that smuggling the innovation into Iran in offense of U.S. sanctions.”

The network was led by Iran-based Ali Majd Sepehr, the State Department spokesperson stated.

-AFP

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May 30, 2026 07:31

U.S. hails ‘efficient’ talks in between Israel and Lebanon military authorities

Military authorities from Israel and Lebanon held “efficient” talks in Washington on Friday (May 29, 2026), a U.S. authorities stated, including that the conference will match upcoming diplomatic conversations.

“Today at the Pentagon, I hosted military delegations from Israel and Lebanon for the security track supporting the continuous peace talks in between their 2 nations,” Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s second-in-command, stated on X.

“We held efficient military-to-military conversations which will notify the Department of State-led political track next week,” he stated.

It was the very first conference in between Israeli and Lebanese military authorities in years.

“The United States expects reconvening quickly to continue the security track,” Mr. Colby stated.

– AFP

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May 30, 2026 07:31

Israeli soldiers press much deeper into Lebanon as the 2 sides begin military talks at Pentagon

Israeli soldiers went into a southern Lebanese town early on Friday (May 29, 2026), pressing much deeper into the nation as Lebanese and Israeli military authorities held direct talks at the Pentagon over the lethal dispute.

The entryway of Israel’s soldiers into the town of Dibbine, near the town of Marjayoun, came as Israeli airstrikes eliminated a minimum of 6 individuals. 5 were eliminated in an airstrike on the towns of Deir Qanoun al Nahr and Abbasiyeh, while a community cop was eliminated in the town of Ebba, state media reported.

In Washington, a six-member Lebanese military delegation satisfied on Friday (May 29, 2026) with Israeli military authorities in the very first direct military talks in between the 2 nations in years.

Find out more here

– AP

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May 30, 2026 07:27

Trump considers whether to progress with Iran offer however hasn’t yet chosen

U.S. President Donald Trump held a White House Situation Room conference with his advisors on Friday (May 29, 2026) however has actually not yet decided on whether to progress with an offer to extend the Iran ceasefire and resume the Strait of Hormuz. Iran stated the arrangement has actually not been settled.

Ahead of the conference, Mr. Trump stated he was wanting to make a “last decision”. A senior administration authorities later on stated the approximately two-hour conference with nationwide security assistants had actually concluded without a choice.

Check out the complete story listed below

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Trump contemplates whether to move on with Iran offer however hasn’t yet chosen

Trump thinks about Iran deal to extend ceasefire and curb nuclear aspirations however has yet to make a decision.

Released – May 30, 2026 07:24 am IST

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