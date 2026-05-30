How Mohit Rai styled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Cannes 2026

As guests, participants and brand name ambassadors sashay down the red carpet at La Croisette, there is no other style minute that India excitedly waits for rather as much as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s yearly look at the Cannes Film Festival.

This year, Aishwarya made her very first look towards completion of the 79th edition of the movie celebration. She marched on the red carpet in an electrical blue, sparkly Amit Aggarwal dress, making heads turn. She followed this up with 2 more looks, in a white Cheney Chan tuxedo with a remarkable, feather boa and a fragile, blush Sophie Couture dress used with a long, large cape. She likewise wore a pale pink strapless Fjolla Nila dress, with a plume boa for a night at the movie celebration.

Mohit Rai|Image Credit: Special Arrangement

At the helm of Aishwarya’s closet this year was stylist Mohit Rai, and this partnership marked his styling launching on the Cannes Red carpet. “Aishwarya is very collective. Every information is gone over with her and she is constantly open up to talk about even more, down the very T; to guarantee that the last appearance is smooth,”he states, of dealing with the star.

Aishwarya has actually had a long, and storied history at the Cannes Film Festival. She initially made her launching on the red carpet there in 2002 for her movie Devdas which premiered at the celebration. Ever since, the star has actually been a red carpet component at the celebration for over 20 years as a L’oreal Paris brand name ambassador. Her style minutes throughout the years have actually generated wonder, like the golden, mermaid-cut Roberto Cavalli dress from 2014, or triggered intense web dispute. Keep in mind the questionable purple lipstick from 2016? For each smooth Gucci or Elie Saab dress, there has actually been the significant, fringe dress in silver and blue in 2024 or the silver hooded dress from 2023 which was much talked about.

While her appearances this year were jointly invited as a breath of fresh air, in the middle of installing criticism about the large variety of influencers and guests from India with apparently no connection to movies taking control of the red carpet, the online chatter hasn’t been devoid of remarks about her age and body that reek of misogyny and sexism.

For numerous fans of the Aishwarya and style lovers who have actually followed her Cannes looks throughout the years, this year seemed like a welcome precursor of modification. Not just did she explore shapes rather of playing it safe with frustrating, large dress, however her hair and makeup likewise marked a rejuvenating modification. Neutral and pink lipsticks changed her signature reds and berry-toned tones, while she traded her straight, centre-parted hair for softer, more large waves that completely matched her appearances.

in Cheney Chan | Image Credit: Special Arrangement

Mohit explains the added to the celebration as months of mood-boarding, ideation and conceptualisation.”All of it felt incredibly surreal. It just struck me when the clothing really began being available in and we adopted our very first fitting,”he states.

Designer options

With 3D decorations and embroidery, Amit Aggarwal’s fitted, fishtail dress, Luminara, that Aishwarya made a splash on the red carpet in, took almost 1,500 hours to craft, The handwork entered into crystalline direct decorations throughout the dress, held together through a detailed lattice structure, developing an impact of illuminated paths throughout the body.

“The dedication to colour, workmanship and Indian artistry on a worldwide platform is something just Aishwarya has actually made time and once again,” Mohit states, on Aishwarya’s choice to opt for an Indian designer for her very first appearance. Every part of the blue dress, he includes, was built to react to lighting, and to look various under various lighting conditions. On the red carpet outdoors, and under video camera flashes, the dress sparkled.

A sketch of the Cheney Chan clothing|Picture Credit: Special Arrangement

“The Sophie Couture dress had this underlying womanhood through the options of material and shape, all of it generating a lot of womanly energy in the most lovely and soft method. Cheney on the other hand -was one whose percentages felt fascinating. The cinched waist together with the shoulders felt strong in a revitalizing method, however soft and subtle with the lace detailing and the plume shawl around her,” Mohit describes.

When asked if he felt any pressure, styling Aishwarya for the very first time for her much waited for yearly Cannes look, the stylist stresses on desiring each seek to have a strength of view, and an uniqueness of its own.

“It was everything about comprehending that we were dealing with an amazing individual at a platform that is a peak of movie theater and style. There was so much more that went into the ideation and conceptualisation to guarantee that the end outcome showed it.” he includes.

< img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/life-and-style/xmsl1r/article71007981.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/c8496147-ef9e-46b3-8560-f240f1734e6b.jpeg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/life-and-style/xmsl1r/article71007981.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/c8496147-ef9e-46b3-8560-f240f1734e6b.jpeg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/life-and-style/xmsl1r/article71007981.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/c8496147-ef9e-46b3-8560-f240f1734e6b.jpeg" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">