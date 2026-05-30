VIT Bhopal Partners with Dr. Morepen to Strengthen Student Healthcare and Wellbeing on Campus

VIT Bhopal University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading health and wellness brand Dr. Morepen, marking a significant step towards strengthening healthcare support and student wellbeing on campus. The Service Agreement marks the initiation of a long-lasting partnership aimed at providing world-class medical facilities to students, faculty, and staff, reinforcing VIT Bhopal’s student-first approach and commitment to creating a safe, healthy, and supportive learning environment.

The collaboration also builds upon the university’s existing emphasis on maintaining high standards of hygiene, sanitation, preventive monitoring, and overall student wellbeing across hostel, dining, and campus facilities. These measures are already part of a structured framework followed by the university, and the partnership with Dr. Morepen adds further depth and capability to this student-centric approach.

Under this comprehensive agreement, the Dr. Morepen Group will take over the operations of the on-campus Health Center at VIT Bhopal. The facility will offer a robust suite of services, including:

Clinical Services & Emergency Care (Non-Critical): Round-the-clock primary healthcare managed by qualified medical professionals.

On-Campus Pathology Lab: Advanced diagnostic and testing capabilities for quick and accurate reporting.

On-Campus Pharmacy Store: Seamless access to essential medicines and healthcare products right within the campus.

In addition to day-to-day medical services, the collaboration will extend proactive wellness benefits to students, including routine health camps, specialized check-ups, and awareness programs.

The MoU was formally signed on May 28, 2026, at the VIT Vellore Campus. The landmark ceremony was held in the esteemed presence of Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT, alongside Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT Bhopal University.

Representing the Dr. Morepen Group was Mr. Amrit Ravi, Vice President of Morepen Laboratories Limited. The occasion held special emotional significance as Mr. Amrit Ravi is a distinguished alumnus of VIT Vellore (Class of 2010), bridging a proud institutional past with a visionary future.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Amrit Ravi said, “Returning to my alma mater to ink this partnership is a deeply proud moment. Dr. Morepen is committed to bringing its legacy of trust and healthcare excellence to VIT Bhopal, ensuring students have comprehensive medical support right at their doorstep.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President VIT Bhopal said, “At VIT Bhopal, student wellbeing is approached as a continuous institutional responsibility that extends beyond academics. Our focus has always been on building a campus ecosystem supported by structured hygiene practices, preventive monitoring, responsive healthcare systems, and accessible student support mechanisms. This collaboration with Dr. Morepen is a step towards further strengthening that framework and ensuring that our students have access to a comprehensive healthcare support system within the campus.”

Mr. Amrit Ravi, Vice President, Dr. Morepen Group said, “We are pleased to partner with VIT Bhopal University in enhancing healthcare accessibility and support for students. This association is aimed at supporting an environment where students have access to further enhanced medical assistance and preventive healthcare support within the campus ecosystem. We value academic environments that recognise student wellbeing as an essential part of the overall learning experience, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment towards that objective.”

Dr. Morepen Home Co-Founder, Aanchal Suri Added, “We’re Proud to Collaborate with Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal to establish a Dr. Morepen Health Center and build a modern, student-first healthcare ecosystems for students living away from home. We hope the partnership between VIT and Dr. Morepen Home sets a new benchmark for how universities and schools across the country think about healthcare infrastructure and student wellbeing for the next generation.”

The initiative is aligned with VIT Bhopal’s broader vision of creating a holistic campus ecosystem where academic excellence is supported by strong health, wellness, and safety infrastructure, while leveraging Dr. Morepen’s established legacy in advancing accessible healthcare and wellness solutions.

With this collaboration, VIT Bhopal continues to invest in systems and partnerships that enhance the overall student experience and ensure a supportive residential and academic environment.