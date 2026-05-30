LetzRyd Crosses 1,000 Vehicles on the Road, Strengthening Its Driver-First Mobility Infrastructure Platform

LetzRyd, a mobility supply infrastructure platform focused on organising and scaling urban transport through technology, has crossed the 1,000-vehicle mark. The achievement marks an important step in the company’s journey to build a more efficient, scalable and driver-first mobility ecosystem across India’s urban markets.

For LetzRyd, this is proof that mobility can be built differently – with stronger economics, more efficient operations and better long-term outcomes for drivers. Every vehicle on the road represents a driver with access to more predictable income, a more stable livelihood and a real opportunity to build something for themselves. The company’s approach is rooted in strengthening mobility economics first, so that scale is built on stronger operations and long-term value.

Urban mobility in India continues to face challenges around fragmented supply, uneven asset utilisation, operational inefficiencies and income instability for drivers. LetzRyd is addressing these gaps by building a platform with a technology-led operating model that improves fleet utilisation, increases supply efficiency and creates a more sustainable ecosystem for drivers, fleet partners and stakeholders.

With vehicles currently operating across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, LetzRyd is now preparing to expand into new cities. This growth reflects the company’s ability to organise mobility supply at scale while keeping drivers at the centre of its platform.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Jain, Founder & CEO, LetzRyd, said, “ From day one, our belief has been simple – if you build for the driver first, sustainable economics will follow. Technology should not only optimize fleets; it should improve the financial lives of the people powering mobility every single day. Crossing 1,000 vehicles on the road is not just a fleet milestone for us. It represents 1,000 opportunities for drivers to access more predictable earnings, structured ownership pathways, and deeper participation in the formal financial ecosystem. At LetzRyd, we are using technology, data, and operational discipline to solve some of the most fundamental problems in urban mobility – driver access to vehicles, stable utilization, financial inclusion, and long-term asset creation. When drivers earn better, stay longer, and operate with more stability, the unit economics naturally become stronger for the entire ecosystem.

He added, “Mobility can be built differently – not just faster or larger, but more responsibly and more inclusively. This milestone belongs to our drivers and their families, our team building this every day, and our partners and investors who believe in our long-term vision. As we expand beyond Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, our focus remains clear: build a technology-led mobility platform where drivers grow alongside the business.”

LetzRyd’s next phase of growth will focus on deepening its presence in existing cities while preparing for new market launches. The company will continue to strengthen its technology-led operating model and build systems that support drivers, fleet partners and mobility stakeholders.

With more than 1,000 vehicles now on the road, LetzRyd is reinforcing its position as a mobility platform built around better economics, stronger operations and a more inclusive approach to urban transport. For the company, this is just the beginning.