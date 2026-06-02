Run-through The current trade accord in between India and Oman represents a considerable leap towards energy self-reliance and financial combination. Professionals keep in mind that this arrangement puts down a sustainable structure for important energy imports. With Oman offering a beneficial production and logistics network, Indian business are set to flourish.

ANI Trade pact with Oman reinforces India’s energy security: Experts

New Delhi: The open market contract with Oman will enhance India’s energy and financial security in the unstable Gulf area, according to specialists.

The trade arrangement in between the 2 nations was executed on June 1.

“First, it strengthens India’s energy and economic security in a volatile region. Oman has long been one of India’s most reliable partners in the Gulf,” believe tank CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi stated.

Check out: India, Oman complimentary trade pact comes into force

He included that as India stays greatly based on imported oil, gas and petrochemicals, much deeper financial combination with Oman assists develop a more steady and foreseeable structure for a relationship that is important to India’s energy requirements.

The US-Iran war and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz have actually caused interruptions in supply chains throughout sectors, consisting of farming products and energy items.

Oman can likewise act as a production, logistics and re-export center for Indian services to West Asia.

“So, the significance of this free trade agreement is larger than bilateral trade numbers. It is about securing critical economic relationships, creating new opportunities for the Indian industry, and signalling that India intends to be a leading player in shaping the next phase of global trade and connectivity,” Priyadarshi included.

Echoing comparable views, International trade professional and Hi-Tech Gears Chairman Deep Kapuria stated the operationalisation of the trade pact will assist India in broadening its market share not just in Oman however likewise in the whole West Asia area.

“With zero-duty market access for all its exports to Oman from the date of entry of this trade deal, along with streamlined regulatory procedures, reduced compliance requirements, Indian exporters are well positioned to expand their presence across multiple product segments in Oman,” he stated.

He included that though Oman is a fairly little market, it uses export chances throughout all essential sectors such as engineering, pharma, farming, food processing, marine items, fabrics, Chemicals, electronic devices, Gems and Jewellery to name a few.

The trade pact with Oman holds tactical significance for India, as much of Muscat’s shoreline lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, unlike other Gulf countries, allowing it to stay a trusted trade and energy entrance for India even throughout local disputes, disturbances, or geopolitical instability, believe tank GTRI stated.

Check out: India-Oman trade pact alleviates hiring of Indian employees by domestic financiers in Muscat

Indian exports to Oman stood at almost USD 4 billion in the financial 2026, led by fine-tuned petroleum items such as fuel (USD 781 million) and naphtha (USD 746 million), followed by calcined alumina (USD 277 million), iron and steel items (USD 230 million), equipment (USD 178 million) and rice (USD 167 million).

On the other hand, India imported USD 7.2 billion worth of products from Oman in 2025-26, controlled by petroleum (USD 1.6 billion), melted gas (USD 1.2 billion) and fertilisers (USD 843 million).

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