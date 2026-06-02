13-year-old kid passes away in tea stall fire after LPG cylinder blows up in Odisha’s Ganjam

An awful fire mishap declared the life of a 13-year-old kid on Tuesday after a gas cylinder supposedly took off inside a tea stall at Dantilingi Chhak under Sorada cops limitations in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

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The departed small has actually been recognized as Badal Muli, a homeowner of Gangapur town under Badagada authorities limitations. According to reports, the small had actually pertained to his grandparents’ home throughout the summertime trip and was hanging around in the area when the regrettable event happened.

Sources stated Badal existed inside a tea stall at Dantilingi Chhak when an unexpected fire broke out on the properties. Within minutes, the flames spread out quickly, setting off a surge of a cooking gas cylinder inside the store. The blast heightened the fire, leaving little time for those inside to leave.

Eyewitnesses stated the kid ended up being caught inside the burning store and was not able to come out as the flames rapidly swallowed up the structure. Regardless of desperate efforts, he might not be saved in time and passed away in the fire.

The occurrence sent out shockwaves through the area, with homeowners hurrying to the area after hearing the surge. The blaze likewise produced panic amongst neighboring store owners and commuters in the hectic market location.

On getting details, workers from the Sorada fire services instantly hurried to the scene and released firefighting operations. After continual efforts, firemens prospered in bringing the blaze under control and avoiding it from infecting neighboring stores.

A cops group from Sorada likewise reached the area and started an examination into the scenarios causing the fire and the subsequent cylinder surge. Authorities are taking a look at whether any security lapses or technical faults added to the event.

The death of the young kid has actually cast a pall of gloom over both his native town and his grandparents’ region. The small’s relative and citizens have actually revealed sorrow over the heartbreaking loss, while regional authorities continue their query into the event.

The specific reason for the fire is anticipated to be figured out after the conclusion of the main examination.

“The store ignited. I had actually gone to Sorada, and when I returned, it was currently burning. He had actually pertained to the store since I was alone. I had actually called him to see the store while I went to eliminate myself,” the small’s maternal grandpa, Ganesh Muli, specified.

“As quickly as I got info from the Revenue Inspector in the very first circumstances when the event happened, I right away called the station house, and they got here. The specific cause is not yet understood. We will check out it as quickly as we learn. From the preliminary query, it is understood that it was a store,” regional tehsildar, Gopal Krushna Routray, informed OTV.

“Only one kid, aged around 12 years, lost his life in it. He was caught inside when the fire occurrence took place. Concerning what can be done from the federal government’s side for settlement, we will check out it,” the tehsildar included, when called.