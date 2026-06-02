The very first significant movie of the season, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hailaunches this Friday, June 5, and the enjoyment surrounding it is significant due to its comic category, topic, plot, cast and the association of David Dhawan as director. The advance reservation is anticipated to start in movie theaters today, June 2, at night, and it has actually emerged that the makers have actually developed a luring deal.

BREAKING: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers present 50 %ticket discount rate deal for opening day

According to the popular ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, tickets will be offered at a 50%discount rate on the day of the movie’s release, that is, June 5. There are a couple of terms and conditions. The deal applies just on the day of release, June 5. One requires to book 2 tickets, and the 50% discount rate is legitimate on tickets priced up to Rs. 200. The deal might lure a bigger number of audiences to view the movie and therefore assist Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sign up a much better and much healthier opening-day collection.

Surprisingly, 2 weeks back, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions likewise presented an appealing deal for customers on the release day of their movie Chand Mera Dilstarring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. According to the deal, tickets for programs before 5:00 pm were offered for Rs. 149, while tickets for programs after 5:00 pm were priced at Rs. 199.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Rajesh Kumar and others. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films.

Check Out: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC blurs prophylactic brand name names in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai; aesthetically modifies shots with names of Ben Stokes, Jos Butler

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Tags: Ali Asgar, Bollywood News, Breaking, Chunky Pandey, David Dhawan, Discount, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, News, Pooja Hegde, Rajesh Kumar, Rakesh Bedi, Ticket, Varun Dhawan

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.