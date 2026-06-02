Indian star Adarsh Gourav is set to repeat his function in Alien: Earth Season 2, with recording set up to start in June 2026. The star will take a trip to a global place in the very first week of June ahead of the shoot.

Adarsh Gourav to start recording for Alien: Earth season 2 next week, the star to fly down to a global place

Gourav will return as “Slightly,” the character he played in Season 1 of the program. Emmy-winning star Peter Dinklage has actually formally signed up with the cast for the upcoming season. Alien: Earth was produced by Noah Hawley and is executive produced by Ridley Scott.

Gourav stated, “Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels extremely unique. A little is a character who has actually stuck with me long after recording ended since of how mentally complicated and unforeseeable he is. Getting the chance to explore him even more in a world produced by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is both interesting and deeply satisfying as a star.”

“I’ll be leaving for the global schedule in the very first week of June, and we start shooting soon after. There’s a substantial sense of anticipation around this season where the storytelling ends up being much more enthusiastic. What makes this experience genuinely exceptional is belonging to such a renowned universe together with a remarkable cast. Dealing with stars like Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the whole ensemble presses you artistically each and every single day,” he included.

Season 2 of Alien: Earth functions an ensemble cast consisting of Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage, along with Adarsh Gourav.

The program is developed by Noah Hawley and executive produced by Ridley Scott, and is produced as part of the more comprehensive Alien franchise. Recording for Season 2 is set to start in June 2026.

Check Out: Adarsh Gourav reveals launching music EP; to tape-record 4 initial tracks this Year

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.