CBSE chairman, secretary moved, Centre orders probe into OSM procurement

The committee has actually been empowered to look for support from officers of other workplaces whenever needed for the function of the query.



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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE )on Tuesday has actually experienced a significant administrative shake-up, with the transfer of its Chairman and Secretary and the initiation of an official questions into the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM )services. The advancements come in the middle of increased examination over the acquisition procedure associated to the digital examination system utilized by the board.

According to an Office Memorandum released by the Cabinet Secretariat on June 2, 2026 (Tuesday), a one-member committee has actually been made up to explore matters associating with the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by CBSE.

The memorandum specifies that the committee will be headed by Ms. S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. The committee has actually been empowered to look for support from officers of other workplaces whenever needed for the function of the query.

The order even more defines that secretarial help to the committee will be supplied by the Capacity Building Commission, making sure administrative assistance throughout the examination procedure.

The query panel has actually been charged with taking a look at problems connected to the procurement of OSM services and sending its findings within one month. According to the memorandum, the report will be sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The relocation comes along with the transfer of the CBSE Chairman and Secretary, marking a considerable administrative reshuffle within the nation’s leading school education board. While information relating to the factors behind the transfers have actually not been discussed in the memorandum, the synchronised statement of the questions has actually accentuated the board’s procurement practices.

The On-Screen Marking (OSM) system plays an important function in the assessment of response scripts and is an essential element of CBSE’s evaluation procedure. With the questions now underway, the committee’s findings are anticipated to clarify the procurement treatments embraced for the service and identify whether any abnormalities took place.