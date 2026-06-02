Will Ashish Nehra be India’s next T20I coach?

Previous India cricketer and analyst Sanjay Manjrekar thinks Nehra’s accomplishments make him a strong prospect for India’s future white-ball training function.



Ashish Nehra Photograph:(PTI)

Ashish Nehra’s remarkable training record with the Gujarat Titans has actually triggered conversations about his possible future with the Indian cricket group. Gujarat Titans fell brief in the IPL 2026 last versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nehra’s success as head coach continues to draw in attention.

Because taking charge ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Nehra has actually changed Gujarat Titans into among the league’s most constant groups. Under his assistance, the franchise has actually won one IPL title, reached 2 finals, and received the playoffs in 4 of the last 5 seasons.

Previous India cricketer and analyst Sanjay Manjrekar thinks Nehra’s accomplishments make him a strong prospect for India’s future white-ball training function. While existing head coach Gautam Gambhir stays under agreement till the 2027 ODI World Cup, Manjrekar feels Nehra ought to be thought about whenever the BCCI searches for a brand-new T20I coach.

According to Manjrekar, Nehra’s useful method, sharp understanding of the video game, and capability to determine services without unneeded issues make him a perfect leader. He likewise applauded Nehra for remaining grounded in spite of his success and focusing completely on the group’s efficiency instead of individual acknowledgment.

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Manjrekar even more specified that if Nehra signs up with the Indian setup in the future, it ought to be as the head coach instead of in an expert function such as bowling coach or expert. He thinks Nehra has actually currently shown his capability to handle a whole group effectively and should have factor to consider for the leading training position.

In the meantime, there is no indicator that a training modification looms, however Nehra’s ongoing success in the IPL is reinforcing his case as a possible future coach of India’s T20I side.