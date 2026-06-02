Self-styled spiritual master held for apparently drugging, raping and blackmailing ladies in Mathura

Mathura, A 29-year-old self-styled spiritual expert was jailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district for presumably sexually making use of informed girls by drawing them with pledges of spiritual assistance and much better profession potential customers, authorities stated on Tuesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Self-styled spiritual guru held for allegedly drugging, raping and blackmailing women in Mathura" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities1_1769511807303_1769511865290.jpg"alt ="Self-styled spiritual guru held for allegedly drugging, raping and blackmailing women in Mathura"title ="Self-styled spiritual guru held for allegedly drugging, raping and blackmailing women in Mathura"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Self-styled spiritual expert held for apparently drugging, raping and blackmailing females in Mathura

The implicated, recognized as Abhishek Mishra alias Adikarta Narayan Das, was jailed on Monday from his ashram-like house in Radha Kund.

Cops likewise saved 2 girls and a male from the properties and handed them over to their households. The case emerged after a 22-year-old BSc Nursing trainee from Chhattisgarh lodged a problem at Govardhan police headquarters on May 25.

The female declared that Mishra provided her milk, declaring that it was a “prasad” which it included an envigorating compound.

After consuming the milk, the female stated she passed out and was presumably raped by him, who then tape-recorded profane pictures and videos of her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh stated the plaintiff had actually concerned Mathura to visit her older sis, who was going through training with an oil PSU business and was connected with Mishra’s spiritual group.

The implicated apparently threatened the victim and later on required 5 lakh, alerting that he would flow her videos if she stopped working to pay.

Following her grievance, an FIR was signed up under pertinent arrangements of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Throughout an examination, cops recuperated more than a lots profane pictures of various males and females from the implicated’s smart phone.

Authorities stated that initial findings recommend Mishra utilized YouTube and other social networks platforms to provide online discourses and bring in fans.

Authorities believe he particularly targeted informed females, consisting of engineers and specialists utilized in big business, before presumably making use of and blackmailing them.

Mishra, throughout interrogation, informed cops that he finished in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee around 5 years back and operated at a personal business with an income plan of 20 lakh per year before transferring to Mathura, where he at first began in leased properties and later on acquired a home in Radha Kund.

Extra Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat stated legal procedures are underway, and the implicated has actually been sent out to prison.

A comprehensive probe into Mishra’s background and his victims is on, he stated.

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