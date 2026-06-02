Buried elephant carcass sets off action; forest officer suspended, ranger served show-cause notification

Following the discovery of an elephant carcass at a farmhouse in Angul, significant action has actually been taken by forest dept as Section Forest Officer Dipti Ranjan Acharya was suspended for carelessness on task, and Range Officer Trilochan Dehuri was released a showcause notification on Tuesday.

The event emerged after a troubling case of supposed wildlife criminal activity which emerged from the Kandarasuni location under Hindol block in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, where the carcass of an elephant was exhumed from a farmhouse.

The discovery triggered quick action from forest authorities, who apprehended 3 individuals and released an examination into the event.

According to sources, the elephant’s body was discovered buried under the soil at the Hindol Kandarashuni farmhouse on Monday, raising major accusations that it had actually been eliminated and intentionally hidden.

The occurrence has actually triggered major concerns about oversight, considered that Hindol forest department has sufficient resources, consisting of extra cars, workforce, and funds, particularly assigned to avoid human-elephant disputes.

According to initial findings, the elephant supposedly got in an orchard and supposedly harmed mango plantations on the properties of a regional guy’s farmhouse. Rather of notifying forest authorities, the farmhouse owner is implicated of unlawfully energizing a solar fence, resulting in the elephant’s death.

Check Out: Man ‘eliminates’ elephant for wandering off into his mango orchard, buries it inside his farmhouse in Odisha; 3 apprehended

Offenders Detained, Environmentalists Demand Action

3 individuals have actually been detained in connection with the case: the farmhouse owner Pramod Kumar Raj, JCB motorist Kunu Bhutia, and farmhouse watcher Raju Choudhary. All 3 were forwarded to court, and their bail demands were turned down.

Accusations have actually emerged that forest authorities might have tried to reduce the matter, as the occurrence happened simply a couple of kilometers from the Hindol forest workplace.

Ecologists are requiring rigorous action versus both the offenders and the irresponsible authorities, requiring more powerful steps to avoid such human-elephant disputes in the future.

While preliminary administrative action has actually been taken, the primary issue stays whether the forest department will exceed providing notifications and carry out reliable techniques to secure wildlife.

The stunning discovery of the elephant carcass works as a suggestion of the immediate requirement for watchfulness, responsibility, and proactive procedures to secure Odisha’s wildlife.