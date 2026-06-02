Inebriated youths attack on-duty cops workers in Odisha; video goes viral

While being accompanied at the health center properties, the 2 youths presumably turned violent and assaulted the law enforcement officer who were performing their main tasks. < img src =" https://static-cdn.publive.online/publive-publisher-templates/odisha-tv-template-v1-prod/assets/images/user-avatar.svg" alt ="author-image"> < img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/02/police-pix-2026-06-02-18-32-19.jpg" alt ="Drunken youths assault on-duty police personnel in Khordha"> Inebriated youths attack on-duty authorities workers in Khordha Photograph: (OTV)

In a stunning occurrence, 2 inebriated youths supposedly attacked on-duty authorities workers completely public view at the District Headquarters Hospital in Odisha’s Khordha district on Monday night.

The occurrence has actually triggered issue after a video of the attack went viral on social networks.

According to reports, the occurrence come from the Baghamari police headquarters location of Khordha district, where 2 inebriated youths were supposedly producing a public disruption. Cops workers apprehended the duo and brought them to the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital for a medical checkup as part of the guideline.

While being accompanied at the healthcare facility properties, the 2 youths presumably turned violent and assaulted the authorities officers who were performing their main responsibilities. Eyewitnesses stated the implicated honestly attacked the cops in front of medical facility personnel, clients, and others, developing a disorderly scene.

A video recording the event has actually considering that emerged online and is being commonly flowed on social networks platforms. The video supposedly reveals the youths physically assaulting the authorities workers, raising concerns about the security of police officers while on task.

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Following the occurrence, Baghamari Police notified Khordha Town Police Station and looked for instant help. Performing on the details, workers from the Town Police Station reached the area, brought the circumstance under control, and took the implicated youths into custody.

Sources, nevertheless, stated that both people were later on launched, though the precise situations and factors behind their release stay uncertain.